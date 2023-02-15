Design, features and fit

The design of the Pi7 S2 is just about identical to that of its predecessor, from the charge case to the earbuds themselves. The only real external difference is how the back of each earbud is now plastic instead of metal. This may sound like a step backwards, but Bowers & Wilkins says it improves wireless connectivity. The warm, plastic feel of the metal-look buds is slightly disappointing, but once they are in your ears, you soon forget what they are made of.

As with its predecessors, the new model opts for a design that protrudes further from your ears than some other buds, but manages to do without the stem of an AirPod.

Three sets of rubber tips are included, so most people should find one that fits their ears best. That said, I struggled to get comfortable with the Pi7 S2 for the first few days. I found the medium tips too big and, while the smaller ones are better, it wasn’t until I’d spent a week experimenting with the fitment that I finally got comfortable. As with the previous generation, these earphones are secured into your ear by gently pushing them in, then twisting to lock them into place. They fit securely (in my ears, at least) and create a good seal against the outside world, even while walking and going about my day. They would probably survive a run too, but the prospect of one falling into a roadside drain doesn’t bear thinking about.

The charge case is also visually the same as before. It’s slightly larger than that of the AirPods Pro (£234, Amazon.co.uk) and its battery is filled either with the included USB-C cable or by placing it on a wireless charger. I wish the case felt slightly more premium than it does, especially given the £350 price tag. The lid should be metal and I think the rest should use a plastic that feels less scratchy. Although the aesthetic of the earbuds themselves is similar to the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 flagship headphones (£599, Bowerswilkins.com), the case is less impressive.

However, more importantly, the case can act as a wireless transceiver. This means you can plug the case into the 3.5mm aux socket of a computer, games console or television, for example, then have that audio stream wirelessly to the earphones. It even works with other Bowers & Wilkins products. The most obvious use case is a plane’s in-flight entertainment system; instead of plugging in the poor-quality earphones included on the flight, attach the Bowers charge case and hook up your Pi7 S2s.

This feature works really well, the cable you need is included, and it’s all activated with a three-second press of a button on the outside of the charge case. I can’t wait to use this next time I’m on a long-haul flight.

Performance and sound

Now to what really matters with a pair of pricey earphones – and it’s good news, because the Pi7 S2 sounds great. Each earbud houses a 9.2mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature, with an amplifier for each driver.

The AptX Adaptive and AptX HD Bluetooth codecs are both supported for high-quality music streaming at up to 24bit/48KHz. This means buyers can access the highest quality of lossless music from platforms such as Tidal, but the codecs aren’t currently supported by all smartphones (including iPhones). It’s a good bit of futureproofing though, as the popularity of these codecs will surely increase over time.

Put the complicated business of codecs to one side, and it takes just a few seconds of music to realise how good these earphones are. Despite their size, they pack a serious punch, complete with muscular bass, a tight, controlled top end, and an impressively wide soundstage. They are plenty loud enough to overcome a loud plane cabin or Underground train carriage, while delivering loads of detail.

Audio quality is by far their strongest asset but, in 2023, a pair of wireless earphones (a pair of £350 wireless earphones at that) need to do more. The active noise cancelling (ANC) abilities of the Pi7 S2 are much like those of the larger PX8, which we also recently reviewed. The system doesn’t create near-total silence like that of the Apple AirPods Max (£549, Amazon.co.uk), nor is it as strong as other high-end options such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£349, Amazon.co.uk) and Bose 700 (£279, Amazon.co.uk). However, it neatly cuts through the background buzz of city traffic, the chit-chat and milk frothers of a cafe, and the din of an Airbus cabin. ANC can be switched on or off via the Bowers & Wilkins app, and there’s an automatic mode that adjusts based on ambient noise.

The app is also where you’ll find a button for the passthrough function, which uses external microphones to amplify your environment, and a toggle for switching the Bluetooth connection between two devices, such as your phone and laptop. Unfortunately, the Pi7 S2s can’t be connected to two devices at once and, while improving all the time, the app still isn’t as slick as it should be. That said, I can’t wait to see where B&W eventually goes with its software, especially if the music-networking fight is truly taken to Sonos.

As I mentioned earlier, Bluetooth range has been improved for this model, doubling to 25m. While you might not ever (literally, ever) stray that far from your phone, a stronger signal means the earphones are less likely to stutter when you move around your home.

Another upgrade over the original Pi7 is battery life, with Bowers quoting up to five hours for the buds themselves (increased from four hours) and a further 16 hours from the charge case (an improvement of one hour). During our time using them, we’d say this feels about right. As with all wireless earphones, your battery life will vary slightly depending on volume level and ANC usage.