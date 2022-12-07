Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bowers & Wilkins is on a bit of a roll at the moment. First it announced a pair of new flagship headphones called the Px8, which we gave a score of 9/10 in our review. Next came a partnership with the James Bond franchise, and a pair of 007-branded Px8 headphones (£699, Bowerswilkins.com) trimmed to match Bond’s suit from his first cinematic outing, Dr. No.

Now, Bowers & Wilkins has announced another pair of special-edition Px8, this time in partnership with McLaren.

Called the Px8 McLaren Edition, the headphones feature the same soft leather as the regular model, but in ‘galvanic’ grey instead of black, and with highlights in papaya-orange, McLaren’s signature colour and used by its Formula One team.

These highlights are found inside the ear cups, on metal bands around the edges and subtly on the colour of the audio cable running through the Px8’s aluminium chassis. Finishing off the headphones is a McLaren logo on the outside edge of the leather headband.

Continue reading this article to find out how to buy these special-edition headphones.

Read more:

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition: £699, Bowerswilkins.com

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Noise cancelling: Adaptive ANC

Adaptive ANC Weight: 320g

320g Battery life: Up to 30 hours with ANC

Up to 30 hours with ANC Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive, USB-C

As well as McLaren colouring and branding, the headphones come with a matching grey carry case, complete with a McLaren logo on the front.

These headphones are technically the same as the Px8 model (£593.72, Amazon.co.uk), which we recently described as “premium headphones that sound as good as they look”.

Our reviewer said: “These are luxury headphones with a capital ‘L’.. Comparing them with cheaper models from Sony and Apple is tricky, because, clearly, Bowers & Wilkins believes it is operating on a different level, and has priced its new flagship accordingly. The build quality and comfort of the Px8 is superb, and their acoustic abilities make you want to revisit your entire record collection over and over again. They produce a jaw-dropping sound that is as confident as it is detailed; as precise as it is powerful. Whatever the genre, the results are seriously impressive.”

Famous for its audio equipment being used in Abbey Road Studios, Bowers & Wilkins has also produced sound systems for McLaren supercars since 2015 – including the three-seat Speedtail and new Artura hybrid.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on other tech offers, try the links below:

From Sony to Bose, we’ve rounded up the best wireless on- and over-ear headphones