It’s been more than two years since Sony first launched the flagship WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. In that time, the in-ears have consistently ranked top of our guide to the best wireless earbuds, and no manufacturer has been able to knock them off their perch.

Now, after much speculation and a teasing tweet, Sony has finally unveiled the Sony WF-1000XM5, the company’s next flagship wireless earbuds. Based on specs alone, they appear to be a big jump up in technical prowess, compared with the already brilliant WF-1000XM4.

Sony says the WF-1000XM5 have even better noise-cancelling, courtesy of two new processors; finer vocals and bass, thanks to a new dynamic driver; and better call quality, achieved with new sensors and more microphones.

Ahead of the launch of the WF-1000XM5, here’s everything you need to know about the new wireless earbuds, from price to specs.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: £259, Sony.co.uk

(Sony)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is a slimmer, lighter pair of wireless earbuds, but feature even more tech on the inside, which, the company says, gives a boost to active noise cancellation, call quality and sound. The earbuds feature a new glossy texture and are 25 per cent smaller and 20 per cent lighter than the WF-1000XM4. Sony says the shape of the earbuds are modelled after the human ear, to maximise the ergonomic fit and relieve ear pressure, with four different eartips to choose from.

On the inside, Sony has squashed a new integrated V2 processor and noise-cancelling QN2e processor – better than the single processor on the XM4 – as well as three microphones (instead of two) into each earbud. This will presumably help when it comes to drowning out low-frequency sounds, something Sony says the XM5s do much better than the XM4s. They can be adapted for different environments, and the new 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X helps recreate those lower-frequency sounds on the ambient mode, while the noise isolation tips help with passive noise cancellation.

Sony says the Dynamic Driver X and the two new processors also help with music reproduction, ensuring vocals are richer and the bass deeper. “The diaphragm structure combines several different materials for the dome and the edge, achieving clear highs and deep, rich bass sound with low distortion,” the company said.

The brand also heavily emphasised the improvements it’s made to the call quality on the XM5s. They feature bone conduction sensors, which, combined with an AI-based noise reduction algorithm, mean “your voice comes through crystal clear and natural, even in a noisy environment”. There’s also a wind-noise reduction structure to further minimise noise while on a call.

There are a few new features to the XM5s – the first is auto play, which the buds have adopted from the cheaper Sony LinkBuds. It’s a pretty neat feature, automatically playing or resuming audio, based on activity. If you get up from your desk to walk around, you can set up auto play so that it starts playing a specific playlist from Spotify, and reads out notifications to you, so you don’t have to dig out your phone. This works with Spotify, Endel and Apple Music. Secondly, volume controls – with a series of taps, you can control the volume of your music more easily from the buds.

(Sony)

Thirdly, the earbuds’ head-tracking 360 reality audio feature now extends to augmented-reality games, so real-world overlay mobile games will feel even more immersive. The earbuds, obviously, still support high-res wireless audio via LDAC, and can still upscale compressed audio via DSEE Extreme, though it now transmits over Bluetooth 5.3. Other features include adaptive sound control; speak-to-chat, which lowers the volume of your music when you start talking; and multipoint connectivity.

Sony says the WF-1000XM5 will last up to eight hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation turned on. The case holds up to 24 hours of playback, and a three-minute charge gives you a further 60 minutes. The case is Qi-compatible, too.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price and release date

The Sony WF-1000XM5 come in two different colours – black and silver. Sony says the earbuds will launch on 4 August here in the UK, but we’ve already spotted them live on Sony’s website, mysteriously available with next day delivery. They cost £259, which is a small £10 increase over the WF-1000XM4’s £249.99 price tag at launch.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £174.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Ahead of the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM5, Amazon has discounted the price of the Sony WF-1000XM4 by a healthy £75. The earbuds currently reign supreme atop our guide to the best wireless earbuds. "The WF-1000XM4 in-ears are the company's best yet. And that's saying something, since the previous versions – the WF-1000XM3s – were already sensational," our writer said. "These are small, light earbuds that manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, these earbuds have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones."

Buy now

