They might not have the snappiest of names, but the Sony WF-1000XM4 are, at present, the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever used.

Not just a minor update to their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3, Sony re-engineered the earphones with an all-new style, while combining them with features lifted out of its over-ear flagship headphones.

The result is a pair of earbuds that when reviewing, we genuinely struggled to find any fault with at all. Their active noise cancelling treats your ears to artificially-created silence, then the void is filled with tremendous audio and call quality, even in the loudest environments.

As well as excellent noise cancelling – and sound quality, thanks to support for hi-res audio – the wireless Sony earphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life. The earphones themselves have eight hours of battery life, then can be topped up twice more via the charging case. IPX4 water resistance means they are safe to wear in the rain or while sweating it out at the gym, and there’s support for Google Assistant too.

The regular retail price for the WF-1000XM4 earphones is £250, but Amazon is currently offering a tidy £50 saving, meaning you can snap them up with 20 per cent off. Here’s what you need to know.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones: Was £250, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

The current deal at Amazon sees the RRP cut from £250 to £199.99 – among the lowest we’ve seen so far.

Our reviewer said of the buds, which won best buy in our latest wireless earbuds round-up: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”

They added that “these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”

