The self-emptying Roomba j7+ has £400 off in the iRobot spring sale

Dreading the spring clean? This giant discount on the iRobot Roomba j7+ should help you take a load off. Right now you can save a whopping £400 on one of the best robot vacuum cleaners of 2024.

The Roomba series is synonymous with robovacs, and for good reason. In between deeper cleans with a cordless vacuum, they’re one of the best ways to keep your floors free of dust and dirt, featuring intelligent object detection and obstacle avoidance that’s a step above most of the competition.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a self-emptying model, meaning the charging station acts as a storage bin for the robovac, holding several weeks’ worth of dust and dirt in a disposable bag. That means way less manual emptying, one of the most tiresome aspects of having a standard robot vacuum cleaner.

This particular j7+ model doesn’t feature a mopping mode – that’s reserved for the Roombas with “combo” in their name – but still does a stellar job of picking up dirt, crumbs, hair and other household detritus. The round body shape gives it excellent mobility too, letting it deftly navigate around chair legs and cabinets without gettings itself stuck.

If you want that mopping mode, check out the iRobot Roomba combo j7+ (was £999, now £599, iRobot.co.uk). It took top spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, and can intelligently swap between mopping and vacuuming when it detects a change in floor surface. It’s ideal for homes with a mixture of hard and carpeted flooring or rugs.

iRobot Roomba j7+: Was £899, now £499, iRobot.co.uk

( iRobot )

The iRobot Roomba j7+ stands apart from most other robot vacuum cleaners thanks to its intelligent on-board camera, which can spot and avoid hazards like loose cables, shoe laces, stray socks and pet mess.

Rather than get tangled up in wires, yanking lamps off bedside tables or, even worse, spreading a doggy accident all around the house, the j7+ will cleverly navigate around the obstacle and continue on its merry way. In our testing this worked remarkably well. We could confidently set the Roomba to work unattended and without having to “pre-tidy” the floor before leaving the house.

The j7+ learns the layout of your home as it goes, returns to its home base to recharge and empty itself mid-job, then picks up where it left off, sending you a full report of its activity when it’s done. That makes it one of the most self-sufficient robot vacuum cleaners around. Besides occasionally cleaning the easy-to-remove brushes, you hardly ever have to intervene – you can put your feet up and enjoy a cup of tea.

Buy now

