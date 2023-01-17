Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has quietly announced its first slate of devices for 2023, introducing two new MacBook Pro laptops and a new Mac mini desktop computer, all with faster M2 Pro, M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside.

The tech giant has all but killed off Intel chips in its products with the launch of its three new computers. The Mac Pro desktop computer now remains the only Intel device left, but even that is set to get an Apple silicon overhaul later this year.

Unveiled via a press release, Apple says the new M2 Pro chip is 40 per cent faster at Photoshop image processing than the M1 Pro, while the M2 Max is twice as fast.

The line-up includes a new 14in and 16in MacBook Pro. Both are cosmetically the same as their 2021 counterparts, but have upgraded processors for faster performance, there’s more memory and both have a slightly longer battery life.

The new Mac mini is the first small desktop computer that Apple has launched since it unveiled the M1 Mac mini in 2020, and comes with either an M2 chip inside or the more powerful M2 Pro. And despite the spec bump, Apple has also reduced the price by £50 in the UK.

All three devices will be released on 24 January, but they are all available to pre-order now. This is how you can get your hands on the machines.

Apple Mac mini with M2/M2 Pro chip, 2023: From £649, Apple.com – available from 24 January

(Apple)

The Mac mini is Apple’s newest desktop computer. It comes in three configurations and can be purchased with either the M2 chip, found in the 2022 MacBook Air, or the M2 Pro chip, found in the latest MacBook Pro below.

All of the Mac mini computers feature a 16-core Neural Engine, at least two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a Gigabit ethernet port. The differences are all in the processors. The Mac mini with the M2 chip starts from £649 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB memory, but you can also get it with more storage and more memory if you pay extra.

If you opt for the ‌Mac mini‌ with the higher-end M2 Pro processor, you’ll also get two additional Thunderbolt ports, as well as the extra processing power of a 10-core or 8-core CPU. The higher-end Mac mini M2 Pro desktop computer starts from £1,399, and comes with 16GB memory, a 16-core GPU and 512GB of storage. You can pre-order the Mac Mini in both configurations now, and it will ship on 24 January.

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/M2 Max chip, 14in/16in, 2023: From £2,149, Apple.com – available from 24 January

(Apple)

There are two new MacBook Pro laptops. They come in either 14in or 16in sizes and you can get them with either an M2 Pro chip or the most high-end of them all – the M2 Max chip.

Both of the new MacBooks are largely the same as their predecessors. The laptops with the M2 Max processors see a hefty increase in memory, with a maximum of 96GB, up from 32GB, which is now the base storage level. You also get an extra hour of battery life on each of the MacBook Pros – 18 or 21 hours.

The MacBook Pros also feature a more powerful HDMI port, which should delight those with high-end external displays, and it now supports the faster wifi 6E.

The 14in MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip starts from £2,149, while the MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip starts from £3,349. The 16in MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip starts from £2,699, while the 16in MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip starts from a mind-boggling £3,749. Both laptops are available to pre-order now and will be released on 24 January.

