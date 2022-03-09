Apple has revealed its latest-generation iPad air. Announced at a product launch event on 8 March, the tablet takes advantage of the company’s supercharged M1 processor and debuts a range of new exterior colourways.

The new tablet shares the same overall look as its predecessor, and it runs the same Apple-designed iPadOS operating system. But the big difference should be the way it performas, thanks to that speedy M1 chip that’s also used by some of Apple’s MacBook laptops.

If you’re looking for a laptop replacement, the iPad air could be just the ticket, thanks to its compatibility with Apple’s second-generation Pencil stylus and keyboard cases. There’s also the option for 5G connectivity, too.

The fifth-generation iPad air is available to buy in-store and online from 18 March. But as is often the case with Apple, it can be pre-ordered ahead of that date.

Pre-orders open on the Apple website at 1pm GMT on 11 March, which is this Friday.

iPad air 2022: £569, Apple.com – available to pre-order 11 March

Screen size and resolution: 10.9in, 2,360 x 1640, 264 ppi

10.9in, 2,360 x 1640, 264 ppi Screen technology: LED

LED Storage capacity: 64/256GB

64/256GB Camera (rear): 12MP wide

12MP wide Camera (front): 12MP ultra-wide

12MP ultra-wide Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm Weight: 461g

461g Headphone jack? No

No Wireless-chargeable? No

No 5G? Yes (optional)

As well as featuring the new M1 processor, which is also used by the MacBook pro, Mac mini and iPad pro, the updated tablet is available in a range of new colours. The aluminium body can be had in “space grey”, pink, purple, blue and “starlight” (which is Apple’s name for off-white).

The latest iPad air is available with 64GB or 256GB of storage, and 5G connectivity is also an optional extra. The tablet is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil stylus and a pair of keyboard cases called the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

New for the fifth-generation iPad air is the same wide-angle selfie camera as used by the iPad pro, which has a feature called Center Stage that zooms and pans to keep you in view when moving around the room while on a video call.

Apple claims the M1 chip makes the iPad air 60 per cent faster than its predecessor, with twice the graphical performance.

Prices start at £569 for the iPad air with 64GB of storage, rising to £719 for the 256GB model. Adding 5G connectivity increases these prices to £719 and £869 respectively.

Pre-order now

When can you pre-order the new iPad air in the UK?

The latest, fifth-generation iPad air will be available to pre-order in the UK from 1pm on 11 March. Shipping and in-store sales will begin on 18 March, the same as the equally new, third-generation iPhone SE.

How long does it take to get the iPad air after pre-order?

This depends on when you place your order. The first customers to pre-order their iPad air should receive the device on the 18 March release date. However, those who pre-order later might have to wait slightly longer. It all depends on how much stock Apple has and how popular the iPad air is when pre-orders open.

Other Apple products to buy now

This is the current entry-level iPad, with a 10.2in display, 64GB of storage and wifi (but no 4G or 5G connectivity). It is finished in silver aluminium and features a home button with Touch ID. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil stylus.

Buy now

iPad pro 11in 128GB, silver: Was £749, now £699.97, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon currently has the latest-generation iPad pro with M1 chip reduced by £50. This is the smaller, 11in version with 128GB of storage, wifi and “space grey” colourway. This model is the current flagship of Apple’s iPad range, using the same M1 chip that appears in the MacBook air and iMac. The iPad pro features a dual rear camera system with 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide lenses, plus a Lidar sensor for improved augmented reality experiences.

Buy now

The Apple AirTag is a possession tracker that can be attached to your keys, bag or other non-smart items. If you lose the item, the AirTag’s location can be tracked using a Bluetooth connection to your iPhone. If out of Bluetooth range, Apple’s clever Find My network will help you locate the AirTag. It does this by telling you where your AirTag was last in Bluetooth range of someone else’s iPhone or iPad. So when a stranger walks by your lost keys, their iPhone will automatically (and anonymously) share your AirTag’s location with the Find My app on your iPhone. In our Apple AirTag review, our writer praised the gadget’s low price and ease of use. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

