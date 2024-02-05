Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prone to losing your things? A Bluetooth key finder will help reunite you with your precious items without the stress. Apple’s AirTag is one of the best around, featuring fancy ultra-wideband tech that’ll give you precise turn-by-turn directions, leading you directly to your stuff.

Apple increased the price of a pack of four AirTags by a huge £20 in mid-2022, and the pack has rarely been on sale since. But we’ve just spotted that the little trackers have plummeted by 21 per cent at Amazon – taking them to the lowest price we’ve seen since the price hike.

Launched in 2021, Apple’s AirTags can be attached to your bags, keys, or anything else that might get lost – and then found using your iPhone. This is done with the help of Apple’s vast network of devices, which can ping your tracker, keeping you updated on its whereabouts, and giving you precise directions when you get close to the lost item’s location.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag earned a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear.

The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

