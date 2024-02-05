The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Apple’s AirTags have been reduced to their lowest price in almost two years
You can currently save 21 per cent on a pack of four AirTag item trackers
Prone to losing your things? A Bluetooth key finder will help reunite you with your precious items without the stress. Apple’s AirTag is one of the best around, featuring fancy ultra-wideband tech that’ll give you precise turn-by-turn directions, leading you directly to your stuff.
Apple increased the price of a pack of four AirTags by a huge £20 in mid-2022, and the pack has rarely been on sale since. But we’ve just spotted that the little trackers have plummeted by 21 per cent at Amazon – taking them to the lowest price we’ve seen since the price hike.
Launched in 2021, Apple’s AirTags can be attached to your bags, keys, or anything else that might get lost – and then found using your iPhone. This is done with the help of Apple’s vast network of devices, which can ping your tracker, keeping you updated on its whereabouts, and giving you precise directions when you get close to the lost item’s location.
Read more: We review the best smartphones
Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk
Apple’s AirTag earned a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear.
The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on tech, try the links below:
Trying to decide between the Airtag and Tile pro? Check out our comparison of the two key finders