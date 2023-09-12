Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple has just announced a suite of new products at its “Wonderlust” Apple event. As well as four new iPhones, the tech giant also unveiled two new smartwatches – the Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch and an Apple Watch Ultra 2, the company’s first carbon-neutral products.

As expected, the Apple Watch Series 9 is faster and brighter than ever before, but it also features neat new gesture features, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. You can now double tap your thumb and index finger to answer and end calls, snap a picture from your iPhone and snooze your alarm.

There’s also an ultra-wideband chip on the inside, so it’ll work like an AirTag, meaning you can ping your iPhone from your Apple Watch. As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2? You get all of the above, plus an even brighter display, a free diving exercise mode for great ocean depths and a new modular, fully customisable watch face.

The best part is, both smartwatches have received price cuts here in the UK. This is how much the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 cost and when you can pre-order the wearables.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 price: How much do the smartwatches cost in the UK?

(Apple )

The Apple Watch series 9 starts from £399 for the standard 41mm model with GPS or from £429 for the 45mm model – that’s £20 cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8 at launch. If you want cellular connectivity with your smartwatch, you’ll pay £499 or higher for the 41mm model and £529+ for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 costs £799. That’s £50 cheaper than the original Apple Watch Ultra at launch. It only comes in one size with a combined GPS/cellular configuration. There’s also three different band types to pair your watch with which are called the Alpine Loop Band, Ocean Band, and Trail Loop and are aimed at hikers, divers, and runners respectively.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 release date: When can you pre-order the smartwatches in the UK?

(Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are available to pre-order from Apple today, with both smartwatches shipping next week on Friday 22 September. That’s quite a lot later than it is typically. Apple usually starts shipping products a few days after launch.

Third-party retailers and mobile phone carriers should be launching their pre-order deals soon, so if you’d like to buy a data plan with your new wearable, keep your eyes peeled. We’ll be updating this page with the best pre-order deals as they roll in.

If you trade in your current Apple Watch, you can get up to £320 in Apple credit towards the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Pre-order now from Apple

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fitness trackers and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for more wearables? Read our guide to the best smartwatches of 2023