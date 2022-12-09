Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is looming over us all, like a festive storm cloud ready to unleash a deluge of merriment and joy. But if you still haven’t bought something for that tech-obsessed person in your life, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch ultra.

The latest Apple Watch, which launched in September this year, doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that any adventurer, explorer or extreme-sports fanatic will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and up to 36 hours of battery life.

The Apple Watch ultra isn’t cheap, however, and the tech giant rarely discounts its offerings. The smartwatch usually retails for £849, but, in late November, Amazon discounted the price of the wearable for the first time, and the deal is still live today.

We were pretty impressed with the smartwatch when we tried it a couple of months ago, so we can vouch for it being a worthy splurge, if you or a special someone is in the market for a new piece of wearable tech.

Along with the Apple Watch ultra, we’ve spotted deals on the latest AirPods pro, 2022 iPads and top-of-the-range laptops from Apple, Microsoft and more. But we’ve outlined everything you need to know about the Apple Watch deal below.

Apple Watch ultra: Was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

While this is bigger and bulkier than previous Apple Watch designs, there’s a reason for it. The smartwatch is supposed to be rugged and hardy, so you don’t have to fear damaging it when you go on hikes. It has double the battery life of other Apple Watches, and a bigger screen. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity.

Our tech critic reviewed it earlier this year and had plenty of praise for the new smartwatch. “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance, though no faster than other 2022 Apple Watches.” They said. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. And it’s called the ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance.”

A striking design, this is an excellent gift for someone with loads of adventures planned in the new year and beyond, providing 36 hours of battery life when using it normally or 60 hours when used in low power mode.

