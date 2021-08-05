Over the past decade, Huawei has evolved from a relatively obscure Chinese technology company into a household name. In 2019, the firm reached global prominence when it overtook Apple as the world’s second-biggest phone maker.

But Huawei’s fortunes drastically changed that same year when the US government, led by former President Donald Trump, announced a trade ban against the company amid rising tensions with China. As a result, Huawei devices no longer come with Google services like the Play Store, Gmail and YouTube.

While the US has since changed its administration, the Huawei trade restrictions enforced by Trump are still largely in place. So, if you buy a new Huawei phone today, you won’t be able to access the Play Store’s extensive array of apps and other Google services.

Looking to fill the void left by the Play Store, Huawei created the AppGallery so that people can still download some third-party apps on its latest smartphones. However, it’s just a drop in the ocean compared to the Play Store, so Huawei users still miss out on many popular apps and services.

Despite this, Huawei continues to release some of the best Android smartphones on the market. Whether it’s the impressive photography capabilities of the mate 40 pro (£1,099, Huawei.com) or the fantastic value offered by the P smart 2021 (£179.99, Huawei.com), Huawei offers great smartphones for all needs and budgets. In the past few weeks, we have spent time testing out some of the brand’s latest models and rounded up its best devices below.

The best Huawei phones for 2021 are:

Best overall – Huawei mate 40 pro: £1,099.99, Huawei.com

– Huawei mate 40 pro: £1,099.99, Huawei.com Best mid-range phone – Huawei P40: £499.99, Huawei.com

– Huawei P40: £499.99, Huawei.com Best for professionals – Huawei P40 pro: £599.99, Huawei.com

– Huawei P40 pro: £599.99, Huawei.com Best for photography lovers – Huawei P40 pro plus: £799.99, Huawei.com

– Huawei P40 pro plus: £799.99, Huawei.com Best budget Huawei phone – Huawei P smart 2021: £179.99, Huawei.com

– Huawei P smart 2021: £179.99, Huawei.com Best affordable 5G option – Huawei P40 lite 5G: £399, Amazon.co.uk

Huawei mate 40 pro Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Weight: Approx 212g

Approx 212g Dimensions: H 16.2cm x W 7.5cm x D 0.9cm

H 16.2cm x W 7.5cm x D 0.9cm Screen: 6.76in

6.76in Battery: 4,400 mAh

4,400 mAh Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle, 20MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP telephoto

50MP wide-angle, 20MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP telephoto Front camera: 13MP wide-angle

13MP wide-angle OS: EMUI 11.0 (based on Android 10)

EMUI 11.0 (based on Android 10) Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM The mate 40 pro is the flagship Android smartphone developed by Huawei. When you remove the handset from its box, you instantly notice the craftsmanship that has gone into it. Made from glass and aluminium, it sports a highly premium design that looks stunning and feels amazing to hold. What’s cool about the back of the phone is that its rear cameras have been organised in a unique-looking, circular design. Whether you’re a professional or amateur photographer, you’ll be happy to learn that there are three rear cameras to choose from: a 50MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. Overall, they’re capable of taking fantastic photos. There’s also a 13MP front-facing camera, which is handy for taking selfies and video calls. However, it does take up quite a lot of room on the top left-hand corner of the mate 40 pro. In terms of other features, it sports a 6.76in curved display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Kirin 9000 processor, a fingerprint sensor, Android 10, IP68 water and dust resistance, and more. The mate 40 pro comes in either mystic silver or black. Buy now £ 1099.99 , Huawei.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huawei P40 Best: Mid-range phone Rating: 8/10 Weight: Approx 175 g

Approx 175 g Dimensions: H 14.8cm x W 7.1cm x D 0.8cm

H 14.8cm x W 7.1cm x D 0.8cm Screen: 6.1in

6.1in Battery: 3,800 mAh

3,800 mAh Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, 8MP telephoto

50MP wide-angle, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, 8MP telephoto Front camera: 32MP

32MP OS: EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)

EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10) Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM The Huawei P40 is the mid-range offering from Huawei. Costing under £500, it has an elegant glass and metal design that feels amazing to hold. On the front, there’s a decently sized 6.1in, 2340px x 1080px display with stripped-back bezels and curved edges. Thanks to a powerful Kirin 990 5G processor, the P40 offers nippy speeds. Additionally, a 3800mAh battery should offer plenty of juice for a busy day. But you sadly don’t get wireless charging on this handset. With a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera, the P40 is an excellent phone for photography lovers. There’s also a massive 32MP front-facing camera, but it looks very distracting. Other features include 4K video recording, a fingerprint scanner, IP53 water and dust resistance and more. You can get it in a range of colours, including black, “silver frost” and “blush gold”. While the P40 is currently sold out on the Huawei store, you can sign up to be notified when it comes back in stock. Buy now £ 499.98 , Huawei.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huawei P40 pro Best: For professionals Rating: 8/10 Weight: Approx 209g

Approx 209g Dimensions: H 15.8cm x W 7.2cm x D 0.8cm

H 15.8cm x W 7.2cm x D 0.8cm Screen: 6.58in

6.58in Battery: 4,200 mAh

4,200 mAh Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle, 40MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP telephoto, 3D depth-sensing camera

50MP wide-angle, 40MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP telephoto, 3D depth-sensing camera Front cameras: 32MP, depth camera

32MP, depth camera OS: EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)

EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10) Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Should you like the sound of the P40 but wish it had a larger screen, you’re in luck. Its bigger sibling, the P40 pro, offers a 6.58in, 2640px x 1200px display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. That should be big enough for streaming movies, browsing the web, scrolling through Twitter and performing many other activities on the go. Like the regular P40, it has a premium design that looks and feels great. The pro is powered by the same Kirin 990 5G chipset, which delivered powerful overall performance during our tests. This is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The P40 pro is also a powerful camera phone, including a 3D depth-sensing camera. We found that all of the lenses produced impeccable photos. As for other features, there’s also 4K video recording, a fingerprint scanner and IP68 water and dust resistance. It’s available in black, “blush gold” or “silver frost”. Buy now £ 599.99 , Huawei.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huawei P40 pro plus Best: For photography lovers Rating: 8/10 Weight: Approx 226g

Approx 226g Dimensions: H 15.8cm x W 7.2cm x D 0.9cm

H 15.8cm x W 7.2cm x D 0.9cm Screen: 6.58in

6.58in Battery: 4,200 mAh

4,200 mAh Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle, 40MP ultra-wide-angle, 8MP superzoom with 10x optical zoom, 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 3D depth-sensing camera

50MP wide-angle, 40MP ultra-wide-angle, 8MP superzoom with 10x optical zoom, 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 3D depth-sensing camera Front cameras: 32MP, depth camera

32MP, depth camera OS: EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)

EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10) Memory: 8GB RAM, 512GB ROM In addition to the P40 pro, Huawei also offers a “plus” version. The main difference between both phones is that the plus has five rear cameras, while the P40 pro has four, including an 8MP camera with a 10x optical zoom. We were impressed by the lenses’ ability to take superb photos while we were out and about with the phone. As well as a five-camera system, the P40 plus features a 32MP front-facing camera for epic selfies and 4K video recording. As is the case with the P40 and P40 pro, the P40 pro plus uses the snappy Kirin 990 5G processor. It also provides a 6.58in 2640px x 1200px display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint scanner, a premium design and IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes in either white ceramic or black ceramic. Buy now £ 799.99 , Huawei.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huawei P smart 2021 Best: Budget Huawei phone Rating: 7/10 Weight: Approx 206g

Approx 206g Dimensions: H 16.5cm x W 7.6cm x D 0.9cm

H 16.5cm x W 7.6cm x D 0.9cm Screen: 6.67in full HD display

6.67in full HD display Battery: 5,000mAh capacity

5,000mAh capacity Rear cameras: 48MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens

48MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens Front camera: 8MP

8MP OS: EMUI 10.1

EMUI 10.1 Memory: External storage of up to 512GB If you’re looking for an affordable Huawei smartphone that doesn’t compromise on features and performance, look no further than the P smart 2021. One of its standout features is a large 6.67in display with a 1080px x 2400px resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Overall, we thought it provided decent visuals and was pretty responsive to use. Under the hood, the P smart 2021 sports a Kirin 710A processor that offers good performance, a massive 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other top features include a quad-camera system, 1080p video recording and a fingerprint scanner. Despite sporting an economical plastic design, the P smart 2021 feels solid in the hand and we think it looks slightly more expensive than it actually is. It is available in “midnight black”, “blush gold” and “crush green”. Buy now £ 179.99 , Huawei.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huawei P40 lite 5G Best: Affordable 5G option Rating: 7/10 Weight: Approx 189g

Approx 189g Dimensions: H 16.2cm x W 7.5cm x D 0.8cm

H 16.2cm x W 7.5cm x D 0.8cm Screen: 6.5in

6.5in Battery: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Rear cameras: 64MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP bokeh lens, 2MP macro

64MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP bokeh lens, 2MP macro Front camera: 16MP

16MP OS: EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)

EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10) Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM The P40 lite 5G is another budget-friendly Android smartphone offered by Huawei. But unlike the P smart 2021, it offers 5G connectivity and costs less than £300 if you buy direct from the Huawei store (£300, Huawei.com). However, it is currently out of stock on the store site itself, so you can either sign up to be notified when it becomes available again, or you can buy it elsewhere, though the price may be little higher (£399, Amazon.co.uk). Along with 5G support, it also boasts a sizeable 6.5in 2400px x1080px display. Compared to other models in the P40 range, the P40 lite 5G has a glossy plastic finish that looks cheaper and may attract some fingerprints. But on the bright side, the phone feels solid to hold and comes in a few different colours: black, “space silver” and “crush green”. What’s more, the P40 lite 5G sports a quad-camera system, a Kirin 820 processor, a fingerprint sensor and many other great features. Buy now £ 399 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

