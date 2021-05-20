12 best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases that protect your new device

The latest Apple iPhones are available now, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. There are also two more models, the smaller iPhone 12 mini and bigger iPhone 12 Max.

But the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have one thing in common: they are identical in size and shape, so the same cases fit both phones perfectly.

The main differences between the two phones are the number of cameras (three on the iPhone 12 Pro, two on the iPhone 12), the material on the edge of the phone (stainless steel on the iPhone 12 Pro, aluminium on the iPhone 12) and the price. The screen size, 6.1in, the super-fast A14 Bionic processor and the two main cameras are the same on both.

Neither phone is cheap, so it’s important to protect your investment. Which kind of case do you prefer? One that just covers the back of the phone? A sleeve you can slide it out of when the phone rings? A folio that works as a wallet for your credit cards and cash as well? Or, how about a case that’s so slim and delicate it’s like using the iPhone without a case at all?

And, if you’ve chosen a brightly-coloured iPhone, do you want its gaudiness to shine out from within, in which case you’ll want a transparent case. Some cases just protect the phone from scratches, while others have shock protection so it will survive a bigger drop unscathed.

There’s an extra wrinkle this year: MagSafe. All recent iPhones are wireless-chargeable, but if you’ve ever put your phone on a wireless charging pad overnight, you’ll know it’s easy to misposition it and it just doesn’t charge, which is annoying. MagSafe uses a ring of magnets to ensure the precise, successful placement of iPhone 12 models on the MagSafe charger. You can still charge the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on a MagSafe charger even if it’s not a MagSafe case, but you don’t get the slick magnetic connection.

Mous Clarity Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: High Mous uses a special material called AiroShock which works like an amazingly effective shock absorber, even if you drop the case from a significant height (though don’t try this for fun, please). It also has clever tapered ridges around the front of the case, high in the corners, low on the long sides, so that even if the phone falls face down it has some protection. The case is transparent, ideal if you want to show off your blue iPhone 12, for instance, apart from a solid black edge where the AiroShock sits. The clear plastic back has ingredients to stop it from going yellow over time or gaining too many scratches. There are other Mous versions with different rear cases which are also very highly protective. Buy now £ 39.99 , Mous {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lucrin Classic Case Type of case: Sleeve Shock absorption: Medium Lucrin makes the classiest, most attractive leather cases for every model of iPhone. This sleeve is a perfect fit, holding the phone securely. Even so, you can still slide the phone out quickly when it rings, for instance. But Lucrin’s range is very wide – there are pouches with pull tags, a card pocket, a protective wallet, classic back protector and even a belt case. Once you’ve chosen the style, your next task is to pick a colour. There are literally dozens, from the demure to the unmissable. As well as smooth leather, there’s granulated, vegetable-tanned and even ostrich to choose from (though the ostrich costs £154 more). You can also customise the colour of the thread and add a monogram. Not only does Lucrin likely have the kind of case you are after, more or less whatever that might be, but each one is superbly crafted, great-looking and a pleasure to the touch. Buy now £ 65 , Lucrin {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pipetto origami folio case Type of case: Folio case Shock absorption: High This case is highly versatile thanks to the way the front cover folds. Thanks to cleverly placed creases and strong magnets, this gives five different stand positions so you can place the phone perfectly to watch video, for instance, or upright but angled for hands-free FaceTime calls. The corners have a bumper around the phone to keep it protected. It has an anti-microbial and anti-bacterial agent in the material, too. The case has a soft touch to it but feels strong and effective. Buy now £ 34.95 , Pipetto {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Apple clear case with MagSafe Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: Medium Apple’s own case is terrific, feeling great in the hand and, of course, a perfect fit. The back and sides are entirely transparent apart from a ring of magnets that align with the MagSafe charger and a small set of other magnets next to it which also allow the iPhone to recognise what case you’re putting on it. So, as you slide the case into place, the display flashes the colour of the case you’re attaching – or white in the instance of the clear case. Having magnets in the back means this case can slide on and off with much less effort than most but is held in place tightly none the less. Buy now £ 49 , Apple {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Peel super thin Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: Low If you’d like to use your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with as little cladding as possible, the Peel case is the perfect choice. It is less than half a millimetre thick, wrapping round the back of the iPhone precisely. Because it’s so thin, it really feels as close to not having a case on at all as you can imagine. The case comes in a series of colours and finishes, clear, translucent and opaque. There’s no logo on the back so the case looks pure and clean on the opaque finishes, and the Apple logo peeps through on the others. This is a highly satisfying case to use, but it offers no protection to the display. Apple’s latest iPhones have something called a ceramic shield, designed to be much tougher than regular glass, but even so, you may feel more relaxed with a screen protector, which Peel also sells. Buy now £ 22 , Peel {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nudient case V3 Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: Medium Nudient’s cases are excellent and feel really nice to the touch thanks to its rubberised finish that makes it easy to grip. Though not as super-thin as the Peel cases, it is slim enough to feel like you’re not adding any significant bulk to your iPhone. It attaches very firmly indeed – this is not a case you will comfortably be taking on and off the phone frequently. Nudient makes its own accessories, such as a credit card case, which snaps to the back of the phone magnetically and holds in place securely. Colours are particularly good with saffron yellow and clay beige standing out. Buy now £ 25.90 , Nudient {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snakehive vintage leather wallet Type of case: Wallet case Shock absorption: Medium Snakehive’s cases are top quality, but more affordable than many rivals. The soft nubuck leather has a suede feel to it that’s soft to the touch but solid and hard-wearing. The front cover of the wallet is held in place by a magnetic fastening. Inside the wallet, the phone is kept securely in place by a transparent casing that fits snugly. There are also three credit card slots and a side slot for cash. You can personalise it with two initials on the top right corner for an extra £6.95. Colours include a punchy teal and a gorgeous grey. Buy now £ 29.95 , Snakehive {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gear4 Wembley palette Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: High Gear4 uses a remarkable material called D3O, which is a fantastic shock protection system. Soft, lightweight and completely pliable, it reacts to sudden impacts by instantly hardening for a brief period so the energy of the shock is dissipated. The D3O is in the top and bottom edges, plus the corners so the phone is safe. It can survive a drop of 10 feet, Gear4 says. It comes in a semi-transparent smoke colour, a discreet blue and an eye-popping saffron yellow. Like the Pipetto above, it has antimicrobial properties to protect against bacteria. Slim, light and soft to the touch. Buy now £ 24.99 , Zagg {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Greenwich Blake leather case Type of case: Wallet Shock absorption: Medium The deluxe Greenwich cases have a smart leather front and back, held in place with a shell which has an electroplated finish, to protect the phone. There’s space inside to hold two credit cards, with a hole so you can slide them out easily. The Blake comes in five colours, four in leather, one in alcantara finish. There’s also a different model, the Portland, which has a textured front. A smart design, perfect fit and supple, pleasing-to-the-touch material make this a highly appealing choice. Buy now £ 129 , Greenwich {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nodus access case III Type of case: Wallet Shock absorption: Medium This case is unique because of the way the iPhone is held in place inside the wallet. Where most cases use a plastic insert cradle or something similar, the Nodus features something much slimmer, thus keeping the size of the case down considerably. It uses a flat pad covered in millions of incredibly small suction cups, called micro suction that means it’s easy to slide the phone in and out. Buy now £ 49.99 , Nodus {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tech21 eco slim Type of case: Rear case Shock absorption: Medium to High Made of 100 per cent biodegradable materials, this case can heal itself after getting scratched. The feel in the hand is excellent thanks to a soft but non-slip grip and comes in a fetching moss green. Drop protection is good for up to 10 feet. Tech21 has a wide range of cases with different designs, thicknesses and features. Buy now £ 29.95 , Tech21 {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases For the best protection, Mous steals the show with its clarity case, but for sheer luxuriousness, Lucrin’s soft, tactile leather range including its Classic Case, is irresistible. Pipetto’s origami case is versatile and fun.

