As the world begins to open up again, the problems and pitfalls of social life we were once used to will hit us hard and fast. Organising more than two people to meet in one place; calculating whose round it is (wondering if Gary will keep getting that expensive whisky each time); and making sure your phone is properly charged.

The latter is one of the biggest issues we all face when an evening goes on for longer than expected. The panic that washes over you as you rifle through your pocket, put your face to the screen and see 3 per cent flashing in red is an almost universal torment.

Make sure you can get in touch with friends, get home and take those much-missed group selfies into the early hours with a proper portable charger.

Not all portable chargers, or power banks, are created equal: some have super powerful batteries (the more milliamperes/hour, or mAh, the better), while others are lightweight, and yet have more functionality that you didn’t know you needed but now couldn’t do without.

We’ve tested each of the below for speed, weight and power. Without this round-up, we would’ve been without our phones more than once while sitting outside in the rain an hour’s walk from home.

Moshi iongo 5K duo Best: Overall Dimensions: 8.9cm x 5.1cm x 2.8cm Charge ports: USB-C, Lightning Battery: 5,000mAh For the second year in a row, the iongo 5K duo reaches top spot with IndyBest. It has both USB-C and lightning cables built-in, so no fuss trying to wrap an extra cable around it, and a magnetic cover made of vegan leather snaps over to protect all the wiring. It looks great, is the most compact charger on the list, and has enough juice to fill your phone twice over. Plus, it offers “pass-through charging”, meaning you can recharge it and your phone at the same time. Buy now £ 69.95 , Moshi.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nolii couple battery Best: Full system Dimensions: 11.2cm x 6.5cm x 0.9cm Charge ports: Lightning Battery: 3,000mAh While the portable charger from Nolii is great in itself, charging reliably and quickly, as part of their overall system, it’s tough to beat for iPhone users. Nolii’s modular ecosystem of iPhone accessories really does make life simpler. The battery clicks onto the back of your phone case, holding fast and meaning no swinging charger if you need to make a phone call. The patented couple system means you can switch the battery out for modules like a cardholder or exercise band. Buy now £ 47.98 , Nolii.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Belkin boost charge USB-C PD power bank 10K Best: Portable multi-charger Dimensions: 14.3cm x 7.46cm x 1.65cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C Battery: 10,000mAh The boost charge series is one of the best power bank ranges available, and this USB-C option is the best of the bunch. It offers an 18W power delivery output, which can fast charge both iPhones and USB-C devices from 0-50 per cent in around 30 minutes. You can also charge another device at the same time thought the 12W USB-A port. Buy now £ 34.99 , Belkin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anker powercore III elite 25600 PD Best: Charging power and speed The powercore III elite is a beast. Hidden inside its bulky frame is a 25,600mAh battery ready to refill an iPhone 11 more than five times, or give a MacBook a full charge with no hassle. You can also charge three devices simultaneously, thanks to the 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB-A ports. The power delivery tech also means your charging is sorted in no time at all. Buy now £ 79.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Moshi ionslim 5K USB-C Best: Slimline charger Dimensions: 17.5cm x 10.9cm x 1.5cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C Battery: 5,000mAh The ion slim 5K is a very well-named product. At 8.5mm thick, it’s the slimmest charger on the list, with the durable, aircraft-grade aluminium body fitting nicely in your pocket. Like all Moshi products, it looks sophisticated and delivers a strong performance, ans the 5,000mAh battery will easily deal with a couple of phones at a time. Buy now £ 54.95 , Moshi.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mophie powerstation mini Best for: A more subtle charger Dimensions: 13cm x 6.8cm x 1.1cm Charge ports: USB-C Battery: 5,000mAh Mophie makes lovely portable chargers, and the power station mini is a fine example of the brand’s design ethics. The fabric finish is different to most rivals and adds a subtlety to its looks that means it’ll be much less obvious that you’ve not planned your night ahead of time when you need to charge your phone in the middle of dessert. Buy now £ 29.95 , Apple.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Native Union jump+ powerbank Best for: A more premium feel Dimensions: 14.75cm x 7.25cm x 2cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C wireless Battery: 12,000mAh Native Union is known for its quality products. In fact, you’ve probably seen the Hong Kong brand’s reinforced, weaved cables with neat, anti-tangle leather belts, or night cables with weighted knot at the end to keep the charger on the bedside table. This level of luxury and sophistication has been transferred to the power bank market. The jump+ is a solid, premium portable charger, with fast charge power delivery and Qi wireless capability. For a wired charge, the cable is characteristically strong, comes with a leather strap and is Apple MFi certified. You’ll never need another portable charger again. Buy now £ 84.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anker powercore III 10K wireless Best for: Wireless charging Dimensions: 14.9cm x 6.8cm x 1.9cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C, wireless Battery: 10,000mAh Anker claims to have more than 55 million customers. It’s not a surprise, as its products regularly appear on lists like this one. The powercore III wireless is one of the best wireless portable chargers around: the Qi-certified wireless charging runs at 10W, almost as quickly as when wired. Speaking of, you can do that with this charger too, and charge your device wirelessly while you recharge the power bank itself. Buy now £ 39.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Belkin power bank 10K + stand Best for: Uninterrupted streaming Dimensions: 15cm x 7.6cm x 2cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C Battery: 10,000mAh Sometimes, the simplest designs are the best. It’s true here: a good quality Belkin charger is given an extra lease of life with a simple attachment that pulls out and holds your device at the perfect angle for viewing. You’ll never need to wait to watch those TikTok compilation videos again. Buy now £ 29.99 , Belkin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anker powercore slim 10000 PD Best for: A quick and slim charger Dimensions: 14.9cm x 6.8cm x 1.4cm Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C Battery: 10,000mAh Anker delivers again with the powercore Slim. The power delivery charges an iPhone 12 to 50 per cent in half an hour, while the slimline body helps with portability. It’s the brand’s slimmest 20W charger, and you can tell, fitting lightly and easily in a handbag or rucksack. Buy now £ 29.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mophie powerstation plus Best for: A mix of lightness and capacity Dimensions: 6.9cm x 13cm x 1.5cm Charge ports: Lightning, USB-A Battery: 6,040mAh The powerstation plus does the business both in terms of portability and power, offering a 6,040mAh battery in a light but durable case and a cleverly-integrated lightning cable. Mophie’s classic fabric finish makes this a stylish and powerful option for any iPhone user. Buy now £ 49.95 , Zagg.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Portable charger FAQs How small and light should it be? There’s a balance to be found between portability and power: something super-small and lightweight is ideal to carry with you but may only give you a couple of hours’ extra juice. If you want to recharge your laptop, you need a bigger battery that’s powerful enough to handle the energy-hungry computer. It’ll also govern how quickly the recharge happens. What connectivity options are there? You need to make sure the charger is compatible with your needs. If you have an iPhone and that’s what your charger is for, then consider one with a lightning cable built-in so you don’t need to carry a separate cable as well. Or, if you’re an Android user, check if your phone has microUSB or the more recent USB-C as the port to plug into. Generally, USB-C is faster. Most portable chargers have a USB-A (the larger connector we used to call USB until USB-C came along) as their output ports, though some opt for USB-C instead. Again, make sure what cable your device came with, but USB-A is still the most widespread charging cable. What capacity should I go for? Again, that comes down to the portability. The higher the capacity, the bigger the battery. Try for 5k (that’s a 5,000mAh battery) as a minimum as that will offer around two charges of a phone battery. How about a battery case? This is a highly effective way to be sure you don’t forget your portable charger, as it’s attached to your phone, but it does bulk it up. How about solar? This is a niche but pretty cool way to go. Some consist of solar panels alone, so can only charge during daylight hours, ideally in sunlight. Others have a battery so you can charge the panel in the day and use that to charge your phone at night. The verdict: Portable chargers Each charger on the list caters brilliantly to different needs, but for the right mix of portability, looks and charging power, the Moshi iongo 5K duo is the best option. For a solid, premium feel, the Native Union Jump+ Powerbank does the trick. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on phone accessories and other tech offers, try the links below: AO discount codes

