Google’s on the cusp of announcing the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro, but ahead of the launch there are big savings to be had on the outgoing Pixel 6. Right now Google’s smartphone is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon at £456.

That’s a saving of £143 on the usual price, which is a bargain for anyone shopping around for an affordable Android phone that doesn’t compromise on quality.

The Pixel 6 is still the best Google phone you can buy today, and is guaranteed to continue to receive security updates for at least another four years.

Launched in October 2021, the Pixel 6 is the first phone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor smartphone processor. The SoC (system on a chip) is used to power everything from the Google Assistant, live language translation, augmented reality, security, and nifty photo editing tricks like removing people from photos just by tapping on them.

Earlier this year Google added the budget-friendly Pixel 6a to the line-up. In our Pixel 6a review we called it “a pocket-friendly phone, in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”

With this 24 per cent discount at Amazon, the more powerful Pixel 6 closes the gap between itself and the cheaper Pixel 6a, making it a more enticing prospect for those who want a phone with a better camera and a slicker display.

With £143 off at Amazon, the Pixel 6 is an unbeatable bargain. Powered by Google smarts it features the best photo processing features of any handset on sale today. The phone is available in three colour options, which Google calls stormy black, sorta seafoam and kinda coral – but you can call them black, green and orange.

A 5G-capable handset, the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate, and a main camera with a 50-megapixel resolution. There’s also an ultra-wide, 12-megapixel camera, and on the front an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning it can take a dunk in freshwater without causing any harm, and the battery can last up to 48 hours with “extreme battery saver” mode enabled.

