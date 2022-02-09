Samsung has revealed the new Galaxy S22 smartphone family to take on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6. And to celebrate, Currys has a deal that can bag you over £300 worth of freebies when you pre-order the new Android smartphone.

The new family of handsets, which includes the regular S22, as well as the larger S22 plus and more powerful S22 ultra, are available to pre-order now. Prices start from £769 for the S22 with 128GB of storage.

As part of a pre-order deal, Currys customers can claim two free gifts worth a combined £314.88. This gift package, which is available to everyone who pre-orders an S22 handset, includes the Samsung Galaxy buds pro wireless earphones (£149, Samsung.com) and a 12-month subscription to Disney+, accessible on their new Samsung phone.

What’s more, Currys is giving customers the option of paying for their Galaxy S22 monthly, as part of a 24-month, interest-free deal. Choose to pay this way, and the Galaxy S22 starts at £32.04 per month, while the S22 plus is from £39.54 and the S22 ultra starts at £47.87. To be clear, this is for the handset only and buyers will need to pay for a SIM card and monthly data package separately.

As for colour options, the S22 and S22 plus are available in black, white, pink gold and green, while the S22 ultra is offered in black, white, burgundy and green.

Read more:

The new Samsung handsets follow the tried-and-trusted recipe of retaining a similar look to their predecessors, the year-old S21 family, but while ushering in several key upgrades. These include a new camera system that features a 50MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and 3x optical zoom on the rear of the S22 and S22 plus.

Meanwhile, the flagship S22 ultra has a new camera system boasting no fewer than four lenses. These include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 108MP main sensor, and a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. All three phones also promise much-improved nighttime photography.

A new feature for the S22 ultra is support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus, as previously seen bundled with the Galaxy note smartphone range. The stylus can be used to scribble notes on the display, before it then tucks away into a hole in the lower corner of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Currys.co.uk – pre-order for 25 February

(Samsung)

The flagship of the range, the Galaxy S22 ultra has a 6.8in display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It features a rear camera system with four lenses, including one capable of 10x optical zoom and one sitting in front of a 108MP imaging sensor. Right now, all handsets pre-ordered at Currys come with free Galaxy buds pro earphones (£149, Samsung.com) and 12 months of Disney+.

Our tech writer got some hands-on time with the phone ahead of today’s announcement. In their first-look review, they called it “a phone with real stage presence – a device that will not suffer the indignity of being held by anything less than both of your hands”.

They were also impressed by the dynamic refresh rate, and said the display also boasts “massively improved performance in direct sunlight, with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits – brighter than any phone we’ve tested – and a flexing colour profile”.

“The Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra is essentially a Galaxy note dressed up as the new S series flagship,” they concluded. “A premium Android smartphone for power users, it blends the best features of both ranges: introducing full S-Pen stylus functionality, impressive software improvements and Samsung’s industry-leading camera technology.”

You can also pre-order the S22 and S22 plus via Currys now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tablets and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for more insight? Read our guide to the best tablets you can buy in 2022

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.