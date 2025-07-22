How to get Proton VPN on your Amazon Fire TV Stick

The best thing about an Amazon Fire TV Stick dongle is that you can bring your entire home telly setup anywhere with you and plug it into almost any screen. Dumb hotel TV with no streaming services? No longer an issue.

But even with a Fire Stick plugged in, some apps just won’t work abroad. BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and Now TV can all tell you’re not in the UK, so you won’t be able to catch up on Love Island, Mix Tape or the Premier League action while you’re away.

That’s where one of the best VPNs for Fire Stick come in. Proton VPN is one of the top VPNs around, and one of the few with a Fire TV Stick app you can actually download from the Appstore. It lets you spoof your location, so UK apps like iPlayer and ITVX don’t twig that you’re sunning it up in Spain.

While Proton does have a free version, it’s the paid tier (£3.59, Proton.me) that will let you stream UK content abroad. Here’s how to get Proton VPN on your Fire TV Stick.

How to get Proton VPN on your Fire TV Stick

open image in gallery ( Proton VPN )

In our tests, Proton VPN let us access Now TV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4, as well as global streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ when connected to a UK server, meaning we could catch up on content from home while travelling abroad.

Before you get started, make sure you’ve already got a Proton VPN subscription. A 24-month subscription costs £86.16, which works out to about £3.59 per month. Once that’s sorted, follow the below set-up instructions:

Go to Find > Appstore Search for ‘Proton VPN’ Click the “Get” button next to Proton VPN Open the app and sign in to Proton VPN Select a country and click the “Connect” button

