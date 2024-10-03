New Prince Andrew film gets 82% Rotten Tomatoes score – here’s where to watch now

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The second big-budget dramatisation of Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight interview in less than a year, A Very Royal Scandal is available to stream now on Prime Video.

The three-part limited series follows BBC journalist Emily Maitlis and the beleaguered prince in the days leading up to their now-infamous chat, and re-creates the bizarre beats of the interview itself, showing the fallout that ensued. Ruth Wilson plays the reporter this time around, alongside Michael Sheen as the disgraced royal.

The 2019 interview was intended to set the record straight surrounding Prince Andrew’s alleged relationship with the billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The attempt backfired disastrously as the royal presented Maitlis with a string of bizarre explanations and alibis – most remarkably that he can’t sweat, and that he had been in a Pizza Express in Woking at the time of an alleged meeting with Virginia Giuffre.

The strange series of events were depicted once this year already in the Netflix movie Scoop, which launched just six months ago and stars Gillian Anderson as Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Andrew. A Very Royal Scandal tells a similarly fictionalised version of events, this time with a much sharper focus on the two personalities in the chairs (and with the endorsement of Maitlis herself, who has an executive producer credit on the show).

The Independent’s A Very Royal Scandal review calls it “a well-acted, well-written peek behind the scenes of newsgathering. It romps along at a clip and, as its rather twee title suggests, gets a few good kicks into the British monarchy.” Here’s how to start watching the series now.

open image in gallery Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal, available on Prime Video ( Amazon )

How to watch ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ in the UK

All three episodes of A Very Royal Scandal are available to watch online exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon’s entertainment streaming service. Prime Video is included in every Amazon Prime membership.

Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you pay for a whole year, which works out as £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as extra perks like free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you haven’t already tried out Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to start watching A Very Royal Scandal for free.

Want to watch A Very Royal Scandal while travelling abroad? Then you'll need a VPN to stream this show. Discover the UK's best VPN deals today. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

