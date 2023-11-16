Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s an alarmingly big discount on the 55in Amazon Fire TV – so alarming, in fact, Amazon has made the offer invite-only for Prime members, to manage demand. Here’s how to get the deal.

Between 22 November and 25 November, a limited number of invited Amazon shoppers can buy the 55in, 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £149.99. That’s a £400 saving on the usual price (or a 73 per cent discount).

To be in with a chance of grabbing this Amazon Fire TV deal, head over to the product page and click the “request invite” button, which is hanging out where the “add to basket” button usually lives. Then, check your inbox for a unique link between 22 November and 25 November.

Not a Prime member? You’ll need to sign up for Amazon’s premium service, which costs £95 per year and gets you perks such as free delivery, free same-day delivery in some locations, access to movies and TV shows on Prime Video, and more. If you’re not sure the benefits are worth it, you can try Prime for free for a limited time, assuming you haven’t used the free trial before.

Amazon Fire TV 55in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £549.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not to be confused with the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick (the dongle that plugs into your telly’s HDMI port to give you access to streaming apps), the Amazon Fire TV is a complete television set designed and built by the tech and retail giant. Naturally, it runs on the same slick interface you’ll find on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

There are three tiers of Amazon Fire TV set. The top-end Omni, which is a premium QLED model with two-way video-calling built in; the mid-range 4-series, which is the one we’re talking about here; and the low-end 2-series, a smaller 720px television best suited to small spaces, bedrooms and kitchens.

This invite-only deal is on the 55in model only, mind, so be sure to measure your space before you go barreling in – TVs are measured diagonally from corner to corner. Looking for something smaller? You can find more discounts on our Black Friday TV deals guide.

