Just when you thought the fields of Diddly Squat couldn’t get any more chaotic, Jeremy Clarkson is back with another season of farming faux pas, bureaucratic battles and bovine blunders. Season four of Clarkson’s Farm has ploughed its way onto Prime Video, with the new series concluding this week.

So far, it’s been just as unhinged, informative and hilarious as previous outings. If you’ve been following Clarkson’s accidental pivot from petrolhead to ploughshare, you’ll know this is no ordinary farming show. The former Top Gear host takes on the demands of British agriculture with his very own farm in the Cotswolds – with zero farming knowledge.

Alongside him, now-iconic cast includes straight-talking tractor expert Kaleb Cooper, land agent Cheerful Charlie, and Lisa, Jeremy’s ever-patient partner, who are all tasked with trying to rein in his wild ideas (and even wilder animals).

This season, things ramped up. We’re getting a deeper look at Jeremy’s attempts to diversify Diddly Squat Farm with a new restaurant and – yes – a pub called The Hawkstone Arms. Naturally, there’s a whole new mess of red tape, livestock dramas and weather-induced despair to navigate. But will any of it actually turn a profit? Doubtful. Will it be wildly entertaining? Absolutely.

Here’s everything you need to know about season four of Clarkson’s Farm – and where to watch the last two episodes.

‘Clarkson’s Farm’ season 4 release date

Clarkson’s Farm season four has been released on Amazon Prime Video in instalments. The release schedule is as follows:

Episodes one to four: Released on 23 May

Episodes five and six: Released on 30 May

Episodes seven and eight: Released on 6 June

This staggered release gives you time to savour each episode and perhaps even try your hand at some farming (though maybe start with a houseplant).

How to watch ‘Clarkson’s Farm’

You can stream Clarkson’s Farm season four exclusively on Prime Video. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After that, a Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video alone for £5.99 per month. For those needing a refresher, all the previous seasons are also available to watch now.

