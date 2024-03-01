Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC’s long-running business show Dragons’ Den is back on TV tonight, and so is guest dragon Gary Neville, who has returned to the lair after appearing on the most controversial episode in Dragons’ Den history.

The former Manchester United defender turned businessman joins the other five investors once again this week, grilling four entrepreneurs on their businesses as they hope to secure some cash. The last time Neville was on Dragons’ Den, he secured a stake in a private cinema pod and a cacao drink.

The businesses in tonight’s show include innovative dog treats brand Park Life; Meetini, a mobile cocktail drinks bar on wheels; Sibstar, an app and debit card that wants to help people living with dementia manage their money, and MyoMaster, a sports recovery brand that makes massage guns, compression boots and ice baths. We’ve got all the details on where you can buy the products in tonight’s show.

Park Life dog treats: From £3.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Park Life )

The first entrepreneur to walk into the den this week is Ireland-based Richard Marles and his golden Labrador Penny. The founder of the grain-free dog treats brand Park Life wants to make dog biscuits that use all-natural ingredients and still taste good. But will he attract as many dragons as he does dogs?

Launched in 2021, Park Life makes a range of different dog treats and chews for specific needs, occasions and life events. There are loads of flavours, and they all include ingredients that humans would eat, including chicken, unsalted peanuts, sunflower seeds, peas, potatoes, apple juice, berries and more.

Available to buy from the company’s website, Amazon and Sainsbury’s, you can choose from star-shaped chill-bix treats that have honey and chamomile; frizbee-shaped frizz-bix with chicken or peanut butter; gravy-bix with meaty flavours; minty brush-bix for stinky dog breath and milk bone chews. It also sells biscuits for Easter, cake-baked birthday biscuits and heart-shaped biscuits to say “I love you”. Prices start from £3.50 for a 100g bag at Amazon, and Sainsbury’s is selling the heart-shaped love-bix (£2.75, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Meetini cocktail bar: Meetini.co.uk

(Meetini )

Next up in the den is London-based Daniel Vajsabel, who wants to liven up the UK with a range of mobile cocktail bars that are built into electric cargo bikes. Serving up alcohol in the den always perks the dragons up, but will the boozy pitch entice any of them to hop onboard and invest?

Launched in 2021, Vajsabel concocted Meetini while he was living and working in Panama under the tropical sun. The mobile drinks business serves cocktails from its bike bars at varying events and parties across the country.

With a zero-waste and carbon-neutral ethos, Meetini caters for events at wedding receptions, birthday parties, festivals and work events. Meetini also has a permanent cocktail bar and liquor store at Lock29 in Banbury.

Visit Meetini’s website now

Sibstar debit card and app: Sibstar.co.uk

(Sibstar )

Next up in the den are Winchester-based Jayne Sibley and Martin Orton, who have come up with the idea of a debit card and app that helps families support any loved ones living with dementia when it comes to managing, and safely spending, their money.

Backed by the Alzheimer’s Society, Sibley developed Sibstar when her mother June, who has Alzheimer’s, was struggling to manage her money and falling victim to scams. Sibstar is a company that wants to help maintain someone’s financial independence, even if they have Alzheimer’s disease.

Family members can load up the Sibstar debit card with a certain amount of money and then allocate daily and monthly spending limits, as well as cash withdrawal limits. Family members can also set where a card is used, whether that’s on the high street, online or on the phone, via contactless or at a cash machine. The family member in charge then receives push notifications whenever the card is used.

There’s an initial £4.99 to join Sibstar, and then there’s a monthly £4.99 subscription fee on top. The “profit with purpose” business says it donates a portion of its profits to causes it believes in, starting with the Alzheimer’s Society, which currently receives 7.5 per cent of the company’s profits.

Get Sibstar now

MyoMaster massage gun: From £149, Amazon.co.uk

(MyoMaster )

And last in the den, but certainly not least, is married couple Lottie Whyte and professional rugby Harlequins player Joe Gray, who run the sports recovery brand MyoMaster. Whyte’s been featured in the introductory montage at the start of every episode since the series started, so we feel like we already know her, and her “I’m going to show you” attitude. But will that fire pay off tonight?

Launched in 2021, MyoMaster has developed a range of products to help every day and professional athletes relieve their sore muscles and recover from injury, improving their overall performance. It sells compression boots, massage guns, an ice bath and a vibrating massage ball.

Available to buy on both MyoMaster’s website and Amazon, there are two massage guns. The MyoLite (£149, Amazon.co.uk) is a mini massage gun that has four speeds, and there’s the more premium MyoPro massage gun (£188.96, Amazon.co.uk) with a higher force and five speeds. In terms of compression boots, there’s the MyoAir (£699, Amazon.co.uk) to help leg circulation, and there’s the more portable MyoPump (£549, Amazon.co.uk). MyoMaster also sells a vibrating MyoBall for tight muscles (£99, Myomaster.com) and a MyoIce outdoor ice bath (£89, Myomaster.com).

