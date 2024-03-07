Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC’s hit business show Dragons’ Den is back on TV tonight. The Thursday evening warm-up to The Apprentice, six dragons once again fall back down to five following Gary Neville’s appearance last week.

A set of four new entrepreneurs enter the den this week, including a skincare brand with products formulated using goat milk, a space tourism company, a brand making clothes rails designed for sloping ceilings and a global competitive trail running events firm. But will any of them win the backing of a dragon?

Last week, two businesses walked out of the den with an injection of cash. Guest dragon Neville and Sara Davies teamed up to invest in sports recovery brand MyoMaster and its compression boots and massage guns, while Deborah Meaden and Davies (again) invested in a debit card for people with dementia.

We’ve got all the details on the businesses pitching in tonight’s show, and where you can buy their products, enter their events and maybe even fly to space in one of their rockets.

Goats of the Gorge goat’s milk skin cream: £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Goats of the Gorge )

The first group of entrepreneurs to enter the den this week are Somerset-based Nick King, his two sons Ricky and Danny, and… a two-year-old goat? They’re hoping the dragons will lap up their series of skincare products that are made with goat’s milk.

Launched in 2020, Goats of the Gorge sells everything from nourishing skin creams and soothing lip balms to exfoliating clay masks and bath and shampoo bars, which the company says are all palm-oil free and preservative-free. They all contain goat’s milk, which have the same pH as human skin. According to Goats of the Gorge, goat’s milk contains vitamin A and lactic acid, which helps to moisturise, rejuvenate and maintain the health of skin.

Available to buy on the company’s website and Amazon, there’s the goat’s milk skin lotion (£15.10, Amazon.co.uk), goat’s milk skin cream (£11.50, Amazon.co.uk), goat’s milk lip balm (£7.05, Amazon.co.uk), goat’s milk soap bars (£6.59, Amazon.co.uk), goat’s milk shampoo bars (£7.39, Amazon.co.uk) and goat’s milk clay masks (£9, Goatsofthegorge.com).

(Rocket Breaks)

Next in the den are two entrepreneurs who want to take everyday people into space with their space tourism business, Rocket Breaks. But will Barry Shanks and David Doughty’s pitch have the dragons buckling in, or will they crash back down to Earth?

Rocket Breaks claims to be the UK’s first dedicated space travel agency. Unlikely to be an agency for you or us (you’ll need mountains of money), Rocket Breaks organises personalised space tours for high net-worth individuals, with the earliest space flight taking place in 2027.

There are different space experiences, starting from £125,000 for a trip up to the curvature of the Earth. There are zero-gravity experiences, where you’re flown up to achieve weightlessness; trips to the International Space Station; and bespoke Earth-based activities, including learning how to fly the Soyuz.

Visit Rocket Breaks’ website now

Zebedee any angle clothes rail: From £64, Amazon.co.uk

(Zebedee)

Third in the den is Grimsby-based Diane Challender, the inventor of a mountable hanging rail that she designed after struggling to find a clothes rail for her sloping ceilings in her small loft bedroom. The question is – will the dragons see the benefit of a hanging, sloping clothes rail too?

Launched in 2017, the Zebedee any angle clothes rail is made from a strong and durable stainless steel and can hold up to 50kg on its various spring coils. The clothes rail allows you to hang long clothes at the top end, like dresses and suits, and smaller clothes like T-shirts at the bottom end.

There are five different sizes of clothes rail – going from 500mm (£64, Amazon.co.uk) to 900mm (£89.95, Amazon.co.uk). Zebedee says that it can be used in an open closet, in a wardrobe, under the stairs or in a loft conversion

OneHundred trail running competitions: Onehundred.run

(OneHundred )

Last to enter the den is João Andrade and Camillo Franchi Scarselli, the founders of OneHundred, a firm that wants to start a 100km trail running world championship competition, which will take place right across the globe. But will the dragons be racing to invest in the pair’s business?

Launched in 2020, OneHundred hosts various events around the world. Races vary in distance, from 200mi to 100mi to 100km. The races listed on the website include the 100km Caminho do Ouro trail race in Brazil and the 100km Joe Nimble Douro e Vouga trail race in Portugal. The OneHundred finale will take place in Italy.

OneHundred’s world championship offers individual and team rankings, along with cash prizes of up to £100,000 for the best-performing runners, with more races planned in the future.

Visit OneHundred’s website now

