Foundation season 2 lands in July – here’s how to watch season 1 while you wait

The new season of sci-fi series Foundation is on the horizon – it lands on Friday 1 July. So, there’s not long to wait for the latest instalment of this epic Apple TV+ watch, set more than 20,000 years in the future.

For the unitiated, this spectacular big-budget show is based on American author Isaac Asimov’s award-winning book, and it stars actors Jared Harris, Leah Harvey, Lou Llobell and Lee Pace.

The storyline follows Dr Hari Seldon (played by Harris), who has predicted the fall of the Galactic Empire – a Milky Way galaxy made up of 25 million planets, where humans live. He then amasses a group of followers, including Gaal Dornick (played by Lou Llobell). Together, they make up The Foundation, a group trying to stop the universe’s impending demise.

Season one made its debut in October 2021, and a second season was confirmed by Apple TV+ a month later. In 2022, the show received BAFTA and Primetime Emmy award nominations.

Whether you loved the first season and want to refresh your memory ahead of the new season landing next month or you’re planning to watch it for the first time, we’ve got the lowdown on how to watch Foundation in the UK.

Watch Foundation with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

How to watch ‘Foundation’ in the UK

You can watch Foundation season one in the UK on Apple TV+. There are 10 episodes of the sci-fi series to watch, and you can catch up ahead of the new series now.

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £6.99 per month.

When does ‘Foundation’s season two start?

Foundation season two starts on Friday 14 July, and new episodes will be released weekly. Just like the first series, the second season of Foundation has 10 episodes in total.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew have already started filming season three of Foundation.

