Movie remakes are a great way to inject some nostalgia back into the cinematic world, and the new Mean Girls movie is no exception. The film reimagines the classic, first released 20 years ago, with new plot lines and, most importantly, dozens of new showstopping musical numbers.

The new musical adaptation of the 2004 film was originally created for the stage, debuting on Broadway in 2018. Now, thanks to Paramount, it’s being brought to cinemas around the world and sure to be streamed to living rooms across the globe soon.

Following on from the Tony-nominated Broadway production, this film shows off the talent and wit of Tina Fey’s adapted screenplay, along with the original musical stylings of Nell Benjamin and Jeff Richmond. The story is based around a foreign exchange student Cady (Angourie Rice) dealing with the cliques, and, you guessed it, mean girls of highschool – coming head to head with a particular group called The Plastics, and one queen bee: the infamous Regina George (Reneé Rapp).

The West End was set to have a taste of this ‘fetch’ stage show back in 2021 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now open this June, giving you plenty of time to watch the film and learn all the lyrics.

This new movie is promised to be as camp and catty as ever, with all the same characters, famous one-liners and even some returning original cast. The story has truly had a 2020s facelift, and, with the combination of social media and the Burn Book, the characters are definitely in for a rocky ride in this high school comedy musical.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch Mean Girls the musical.

(Alamy)

When is ‘Mean Girls’ the musical released in the UK?

While the film was released in the US on 12 January, here in the UK it will be getting a cinematic release on 19 January. If the results of the US opening weekend are anything to go by – it made a whopping $32m and gained a score of more than 70 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – the film is sure to be a UK box-office smash.

Will ‘Mean Girls’ the musical be on streaming sites?

Mean Girls the musical is a Paramount Pictures production, so it’s no surprise the film is likely to have an exclusive streaming contract with the company’s platform: Paramount Plus. The movie was originally scheduled to be a straight-to-streaming release, but it was announced in October 2023 that it would also hit cinemas. Paramount-produced films tend to land on the streaming site 45 days after their theatrical release, meaning you should be able to enjoy Regina George in all her glory from the comfort of your own home by late February 2024.

Will the original ‘Mean Girls’ cast be returning?

The original cast from the 2004 film is, quite possibly, one of the best movie casts of all time. However, the OG Plastics, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, are not set to reprise their roles. However, writer of the original screenplay Tina Fey and actor Tim Meadows will be reprising their roles as Ms Norbury and Principal Duvall. That being said, without giving anything away, you may have to keep your eye out for the odd cameo or two.

Who is in the new ‘Mean Girls’ the musical cast?

(Alamy)

As far as the new Plastics and fellow cast go, there will still be some familiar faces. Leading the pack will be Reneé Rapp – known for her successful pop career and hit TV show The Sex Lives of College Girls – as Regina George. This is a familiar role to the actress, as she played the leader of the Plastics in the Broadway production back in 2019. Joining her in the cast, stepping into the shoes of Lindsay Lohan, is Angourie Rice as Cady. The Australian actress is known mostly for her work in the recent Spider-Man films. The grouchy misunderstood Janice is being reprised by Auliʻi Cravalho – while you may not recognise her face, you will certainly recognise her voice, as she played titualar charcter Moana in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2016 animated film. The rest of the young cast is made up of extremely talented, relatively new up-and-comers.

Where can I watch the original ‘Mean Girls’?

The early 2000s classic is currently available with subscription on Paramount Plus. To watch the film for free, simply sign up for the platform’s seven-day free trial. You can also purchase the film on Apple TV from £3.49.

What is ‘Mean Girls’ based on?

This 2024 film is based on a stage show, which is based on a 2004 movie, which is based on a book. The story is just so good it had to be adapted three times in three very different ways over two decades. Renowned actress, comedian and writer Tina Fey adapted the 2004 screenplay from Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees and Wannabes, a book for parents about the reality of high school cliques and patterns of teenage girls’ behaviours. The book was loosely based on Wiseman’s experiences at her own high school.

