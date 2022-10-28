Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paramount Plus has got your Christmas movie plans sorted this year. The streaming service has announced that the action-packed Top Gun: Maverick will be landing on the platform this December, and we can’t wait.

The record-breaking smash hit sequel to the 1986 film sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Older and wiser, Maverick trains up new recruits for a perilous mission in his new role as the head of a programme that tests hypersonic reconnaissance planes.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also sees Val Kilmer briefly reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. The actor lost his voice after being diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent a tracheotomy in 2014.

Since flying onto the big screen in May, Top Gun: Maverick has made more than $1.4 billion (£1.2 billion) in global box office sales, and has recently surpassed Titanic to become the ninth highest grossing film of all time in the UK. It’s also Tom Cruise’s first ever billion-dollar film.

You’ll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus in the UK on 22 December, here’s how to subscribe to the newest streaming service and how much it costs in the UK.

Read more:

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus in the UK

Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus later this year on 22 December, so if you’re not already subscribed, you’ll have to do that before emptying out the popcorn.

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month in the UK or, if you’re a Sky Q customer, you can add the new streaming service to your existing plan, and Sky Cinema customers get access to Paramount Plus included for free.

There is a free trial for the streaming service, but it only lasts seven days, so you’ll have to sign up closer to the time if you want to watch and cancel straight after. Have a read of our Paramount Plus guide for more information on what other shows and films are available on the platform.

Subscribe to Paramount Plus

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month