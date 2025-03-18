Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From her shock break-up with Tommy Fury to the launch of her debut fashion brand, influencer Molly-Mae Hague has dominated WhatsApp groups and office conversations over the last couple of months. Now, she’s back in the headlines as she and Tommy Fury holiday together in Dubai.

Naturally, the internet is now convinced the Posh and Becks of the influencer world are back together. Although they have not confirmed they are abroad together, they have both uploaded photos of their daughter Bambi during the holiday. Molly-Mae also shared a photo of three drinks on a table at an outdoor bar (one was for her, one for Bambi and the third for Tommy).

Rewind to January and Molly documented the break-up in her Amazon Prime documentary, Behind It All. The first three episodes of the two-part series showed her side of the story (though Fury has also filmed his own documentary with BBC iPlayer), addressing Fury’s addiction to alcohol as well as the launch of her fashion label, Maebe.

The first three episodes were devoured by fans, with the second instalment being eagerly anticipated (more so now that rumours about the couple’s reunion circulate). But, it’s good news as in a recent YouTube vlog, the reality TV star confirmed that the next part of the series would drop in May 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Molly-Mae’s show Behind It All.

How to watch ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All are available on Amazon Prime Video, with the remaining three dropping in May 2025.

If you’re keen to watch the season in full, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Keep in mind that part two won’t be available for some months after, so if you plan on bingeing all episodes during your free trial, you might want to hold fire until then.

What is Molly Mae: Behind It All about?

The first part of the series saw Molly break down into tears as she says that her split from Tommy was the “worst couple of months of my life”, adding that “suddenly overnight every part of my life changed”. Aside from the heartbreak, it follows Molly as she prepares to launch her clothing line Maebe, and sees interviews from those closest to her.

In her March YouTube vlog titled “A Well Over Due Catch Up... Let's Talk”, Molly said: "The documentary – I'm pretty sure, episodes four, five and six which we’re still filming are due to be out in May. May is what I’ve been told.”

This had led to speculation that the second half of the show could follow Molly and Tommy rekindling their romance, as the pair have been spotted together numerous times since their break-up. Watch this space.