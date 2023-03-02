Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Pan & Wendy has been in development for a good few years, but David Lowery’s live-action adaptation of the classic tale about the boy who doesn’t want to grow up is arriving on Disney+ very soon. And we’ve finally received our very first look at the film.

On 28 February, Disney+ dropped the first teaser trailer dropped and announced that it will be available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service this April.

Described as a reimagining of the 1911 JM Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy stars Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy Darling, while Jude Law plays Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) takes on the role of Tinker Bell.

While details about the film are still limited, fans won’t have long to wait before they see Peter Pan, Wendy and the rest of the Darling’s travel to Neverland. Here’s everything you need to know about the adaptation and when you can watch the film on Disney+.

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ release date: When does the film launch on Disney+?

On 28 February, Disney+ announced that Peter Pan & Wendy would begin streaming on 28 April 2023. It also released the movie’s first trailer, as well as the poster for the film.

Where can you watch ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ in the UK?

Peter Pan & Wendy is a Disney+ exclusive, so you’ll only be able to catch it on the streaming service, which recently overtook Netflix as the most popular streaming service worldwide.

Sadly, Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial like other streaming services, so you will have to pay to sign up to the service. If you aren’t already subscribed to Disney+, a monthly subscription costs £7.99, but if you opt for an annual subscription, you’ll be able to save 16 per cent.

An annual subscription usually costs £95.88, but it currently costs £79.90 if you take out an annual subscription today, giving you 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10.

Get Disney+ now

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer

✕ Peter Pan & Wendy trailer

The first Peter Pan & Wendy trailer was released on 28 February. In the first-look at the film, we see a distraught Wendy encountering the famous Lost Boys in Neverland, with fans also getting a good look at Black-ish star Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. And yes, there is plenty of action, sword fighting and flying.

Peter Pan & Wendy will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on 28 April

