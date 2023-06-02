Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s pretty wild that it’s taken this long for Shantaram to make its way to the screen. The epic 936-page novel was released all the way back in 2003, and almost two decades later, the Apple TV+ series arrived.

But it’s not been easy. There have been many attempts to adapt Gregory David Roberts’s novel for the screen over the years. Johnny Depp was set to star in a film adaptation in 2007, but it kept getting delayed, until Apple TV+ took it off Warner Bros’ hands more than a decade later.

When the show premiered on the streaming service last October, fans of the bestselling novel were thrilled to finally witness its on-screen adaptation. The story follows fugitive Lin Ford (played by Charlie Hunnam), his escape from a maximum-security prison in Australia and his reinvention in 1980s Bombay.

But just as the first season came to an end on a torturous cliff-hanger in mid-December, Apple TV+ decided to cancel the show, meaning a second season isn’t happening. While you can still watch the first season on Apple TV+, you’ll have to pick up a copy of the novel to find out what happens next.

Here’s where you can watch Shantaram season one and where you can buy the book.

Where to watch and stream ‘Shantaram’

Shantaram is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the show. Apple TV+ costs £6.99 a month, up from the original launch price of £4.99. While it’s gone up slightly, it’s still one of the cheapest streaming services, and costs less than Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

There’s also a seven-day free trial if you want to try the streaming service before you commit. Apple TV+ is also home to other Emmy-winning shows, such as Ted Lasso and Severance.

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Shantaram’?

Unfortunately not. Apple TV+ cancelled Shantaram on the day of the season finale, meaning you’ll have to pick up the book if you want to know what happens next.

‘Shantaram’, Gregory David Roberts: From £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The novel about an ex-bankrobber making a new life for himself in the poverty-stricken slums of Bombay was a hit when it was released in 2003. “There’s a lot to enjoy in this novel – its warmth, its beauty, its profusion of soft fruits,” our writer said in their review. A particular favourite among travellers, you’ll soon see what happens between Lin and Karla after that heart-wrenching finale episode.

Buy now

