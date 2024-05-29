The Sonos beam just dropped in price by £100

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Want to upgrade your TV viewing experience for less? You’re in luck – Amazon has discounted the excellent Sonos beam soundbar by £100 in a limited-time deal.

The offer sees one of the best soundbars in 2024 reduced to £399. Choose the white model and you’ll save a bit more – it’s discounted to £395.95.

The Sonos beam (gen 2) is the brand’s compact, mid-range speaker, coming in cheaper and smaller than the top-of-the-line Sonos arc soundbar (was £899, now £697.99, Amazon.co.uk).

The soundbar’s smaller size makes it ideal for rooms where space is at a premium, and as a Sonos speaker, it gets access to useful features like seamless Spotify connectivity, as well as voice controls courtesy of Alexa and Google Assistant.

We’ve highlighted the Amazon deal below, but you’ll find the same offer at John Lewis, Very, Currys, Argos and other online retailers. Keep reading to find out why we rate the Sonos beam (gen 2) among the best soundbars in this price range.

Sonos beam (gen 2): Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

Our full Sonos beam (gen 2) review calls the soundbar “excellent” that “sweeps the floor with its competition”. The upgraded speaker launched in 2021 with a fresh new design, adding extra speaker arrays and Dolby Atmos support for virtual surround sound.

Our tester was impressed by the speaker’s performance given its compact size. “The beam soundbar is as sonically impressive as it’s always been. It’s powered by four front-facing elliptical mid-woofers, an improved tweeter in the centre and three passive radiators for the lower, deeper frequencies, all backed up by five amplifiers. What you get is an extraordinarily wide soundstage that feels noticeably expansive.”

With £100 off across most retailers, the Sonos beam (gen 2) is a better bargain than ever.

