The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has dropped – here’s where to watch

It’s been two years since season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped up on an emotional cliffhanger. The last series, following the book’s storyline, ends with Belly (Lola Tung) choosing to be with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), leaving Conrad (Christopher Briney) brokenhearted – delighting some viewers and devastating others in what has been a very divisive Fisher brothers love triangle. Wondering what happens now? We’re about to find out.

The third and final series premieres worldwide today (16 July), with the first two episodes available to binge now. There will be 11 hour-long episodes in the final season, giving us a few more episodes than both the first and second seasons. You can trust us to bring you the latest details on episode air dates as soon as we hear.

Prime Video released a much-anticipated trailer. At the beginning of the trailer, we see Jeremiah and Belly announce their engagement, but over the course of the three-minute preview, it seems Conrad will cause as much drama as the previous seasons. It seems we’re in for a treat.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty in the UK

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to stream the new series of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It costs £9.99 per month, but if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last year, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which comes with a whole range of other Amazon Prime benefits. Ahead of starting the new series, you might also want to catch up on the past two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty – both of which are available on Prime.

What is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 about?

Without giving away too much, Prime Video’s official synopsis for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty says, “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

