After a couple of fallow years due to the pandemic, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was back in full force at the start of January – and, just as before, televisions were among the biggest talking points.

Due out later this year, the TVs on show at CES were bigger and brighter than ever, with new software features, hardware design and display technology demonstrated by Samaung, LG, Hisense and more.

OLED display technology has been around for a while now but, for CES 2023, TV manufacturers revealed more models than ever. Samsung, LG and Panasonic all had such screens, while Hisense showed off ULED X – a technology it claims is superior to OLED.

Although these new TVs aren’t available to buy just yet (many don’t even have prices at the moment), they are expected to arrive in-store before the end of the year. We’ll add more information to this article – including prices, release dates and instructions on how to buy – as and when it becomes available. For now, we’ve got all of the latest info on the new TVs, plus everything you need to know about the models available to buy right now. In many cases, you can save a small fortune by picking up last year’s model today, before the new 2023 lines arrive.

Continue reading this article for everything you need to know about the biggest TVs coming in 2023, and which models are available to buy right now.

Samsung S95C (2023)

(Samsung)

The next big thing for televisions, as far as Samsung is concerned, is a technology called QD-OLED. This combines the brightness of a quantum dot display with the huge contrast ratio and deep blacks of OLED tech. The result is a pair of televisions called the S95C and S90C, which Samsung hopes will be best-in-class, with 4K resolution, a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate, and screen size options of 55in, 65in and 77in.

Prices have yet to be revealed, but Samsung is positioning the S95C as its new flagship TV, while the S90C should sit slightly below it and offer a more affordable entry point to the company’s top-end QD-OLED technology. Samsung says the new televisions are up to 25 per cent more power efficient than the 2022 models. There’s no release date for these 2023 models just yet.

Samsung S95B (2022, 55in): Was £1,499, now £1,130, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If you can’t wait for Samsung’s new flagship TV, how about its predecessor? The S95B was announced at CES 2022 and is still available to buy today. It is offered with a 55in or 65in screen (no 77in option for this one) and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on the original price.

Buy now

Samsung QN900C Neo QLED (2023)

(Samsung)

Need a bigger, brighter TV with support for 8K video? Samsung’s new QN900C Neo QLED has you covered. Revealed at CES in early January, this television uses mini-LED display technology (instead of OLED) and promises a huge maximum brightness of 4,000 nits – double that of the S95C mentioned earlier and Samsung’s brightest ever TV.

For 2023, Samsung has added a new 98in screen size to its mini-LED offering, sitting above 65in, 75in and 85in versions. The largest model benefits from Samsung’s new 6.4.4 OST cinematic plus sound system, while the whole range is treated to a new processor that promises improved image quality and upscaling abilities. That’s where the TV tries to make HD and 4K content look its best on a screen with an 8K resolution. Look out for this one when it’s released later this year.

Samsung QN900B (2022, 65in): Was £4,999, now £3,699, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If you fancy a bit of Samsung’s Neo QLED technology in your life but don’t want to wait for the 2023 models to arrive, you can currently save 26 per cent on last year’s version. Called the QN900B, this 8K television has built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos surround sound support and mini-LED display technology. If your pockets are especially deep (and your living room wall is suitably massive), there’s also a 75in model (£4,499, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

LG G3 OLED evo (2023)

(LG)

Announced at CES, the G3 will become LG’s flagship OLED television when it goes on sale later this year. It offers screen sizes of 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in and a positively enormous 97in.

These TVs all have an OLED panel, 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10 Pro, plus Dolby Atmos sound and filmmaker mode, which is designed to show movies exactly how the director intended, without any AI-driven post-processing going on.

The G3 has LG’s latest, sixth-generation A9 AI processor, and the company claims the TV can produce a picture up to 70 per cent brighter than before. The TV has a ‘zero gap’ design that means it can be mounted closer to walls than before, and LG’s webOS software has also been improved to help you find your favourite streaming shows more quickly. There are no details on price or release date just yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as they arrive.

LG G2 (2022, 55in): Was £2,399, now £1,399, AO.com

(LG)

If you can’t wait for the G3, or just fancy saving a few quid, the G2 from 2022 is still available. This is also a 4K, OLED television with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. The TV is available with screen sizes of 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in.

LG’s webOS software is one of the best, and gives you access to all of the biggest streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV+.

Buy now

TCL QM8 (2023)

(TCL)

TCL used the Consumer Electronics Show to announce a new flagship television called the QM8. This is a mini-LED TV with a 4K resolution, HDR Pro with Dolby Vision, Chromecast, Alexa, a built-in subwoofer and an enormous 98in size option. That particular model has a backlighting system split into 2,300 local dimming zones, which means reduced blooming, where dark parts of an image are unintentionally illuminated.

TCL 55C835K (2022, 55in): £799, Amazon.co.uk

(TCL)

If a near-100in TV isn’t quite right for you, TCL’s mini-LED technology is also available on screens of more sensible sizes. The company’s 2022 TV lineup includes the C835K, which is a 4K TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos. There’s also a gaming mode with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 65in model (£1,029, Amazon.co.uk) is also available.

Buy now

Hisense ULED X (2023)

(Hisense)

For 2023, Hisense has the ULED X as its new flagship product line. Also announced at CES, these televisions use mini-LED technology and, just like the latest QLED televisions from Samsung and LG, peak brightness is key. In Hisense’s case, this means a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits.

The 85in TV is powered by Hisense’s new Hi-View Engine X processor, which controls more than 20,000 LEDs split into 5,000 dimming zones used to illuminate the display. Hisense claims the TV produces smoother and more precise dimming than its previous models – it also boasts how its technology can produce twice the dynamic range of an OLED television. Prices and availability are due to be announced later in the year.

Hisense 65U8HQ (2022): Was £1,699, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

If you can’t wait for Hisense’s 2023 flagship to arrive later this year, 2022’s top model is now available with hundreds of pounds knocked off the price tag. The 65in version of the company’s U8HQ is a mini-LED television with HDR10+; a 120Hw refresh rate that’s perfect for next-generation gaming with a PS5 or Xbox Series X; and integrated Alexa voice control. For those on a tighter budget, a 55in model (£749, Amazon.co.uk) is also available, with 32 per cent off its original price.

Buy now

Panasonic MZ2000 OLED (2023)

(Panasonic)

Panasonic is yet another brand to boost TV display brightness for 2023. The new MZ2000 is an OLED television that the manufacturer claims is “as cinematic as they come”. Peak brightness is up on last year’s Panasonic flagship, to a claimed 1,456 nits.

The TV will be available with screen size options of 55in, 65in and 77in, and all three benefit from HDR 10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ picture technology, plus filmmaker mode, which promises to show movies exactly how the director intended. As with most 2023 TVs announced at CES, the price and release date will be announced later this year.

Panasonic LZ2000 OLED (2022): Was £2,299, now £1,999, Currys.co.uk

(Panasonic)

If you’re looking to pick up a Panasonic OLED television and don’t mind going for last year’s model, the LZ2000 from 2022 is now reduced by £300. With both Google Assistant and Alexa, the TV featured here measures 55in and has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting games consoles and streaming boxes, and the panel is compatible with the Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ picture standards. If you’re after a bigger screen, the LZ2000 is also available in 65in and 77in sizes.

Buy now

