It’s been three years since Kathryn Hahn won the hearts of every Marvel fan ever after portraying nosy neighbour Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s WandaVision, becoming an instant fan favourite, with her own catchy jingle: Agatha All Along.

Now Agatha is back, and she’s the star of her own spin-off series that’s titled after the same catchy jingle. Picking up shortly after the events of WandaVision, Agatha All Along sees the sneaky Harkness stripped of her magic, lost in another TV show and living life in a mysterious Nordic police procedural in Westview, New Jersey.

On a quest to regain her powers, Agatha joins the Witches’ Road trials after being freed from her cell by goth Teen, played by Joe Locke (Heartstopper). Created by Jac Schaeffer, the writer and creator of WandaVision, it’s the perfect series for spooky season and has already received rave reviews.

Streaming now on Disney+, Agatha All Along also stars Audrey Plaza and Patti Lupone. Here’s how you can stream the entire series for just £1.99 per month.

Where to watch ‘Agatha All Along’ in the UK

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ on 18 September 2024. Each new episode will then drop every Wednesday once a week until the final two episodes land on Wednesday 30 October. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

If you’re not already a Disney+ subscriber, you’re in luck. The streaming company has just dropped a limited-time deal on the ad-supported tier, giving you three months of Disney+ for just £1.99 per month. The deal is available to both new and returning customers.

