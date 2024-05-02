Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the much-hyped movie adaptation of the pandemic-era sleeper hit The Idea of You is available to stream today on Prime Video.

Robinne Lee’s 2017 romantic fanfiction captivated readers with its tale of a hot and heavy love affair between ordinary mum Solène Marchand and the lead singer of a world-famous boyband bearing more than a passing resemblance to One Direction.

Anne Hathaway plays Solène, who has a chance encounter at Coachella with the obvious Harry Styles analogue, played by Bottoms and Purple Hearts’ Nicholas Galitzine.

Based on the book of the same name, The Idea of You explores the media’s obsession with celebrity couple age gaps, women’s sexual independence and the trials of megastardom.

Naturally popular with die-hard Directioners, the book was an unmitigated success with romance novel fans more widely. Now adapted for the big screen, and with Anne Hathaway starring, The Idea of You looks set to captivate audiences all over again. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the hit film.

Where to watch ‘The Idea of You’ in the UK

The Idea of You landed on Prime Video on 2 May in the UK, and is now available to stream online globally.

To watch online you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year, though if you haven’t already been a Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Part unabashed wish fulfillment, part nuanced exploration of middle-age sexual independence, The Idea of You tells the tale of 40-year-old divorcee Solène and her chance encounter with the young lead singer of a world famous boyband.

When Solène's narcissistic ex-husband encourages her to take their daughter to Coachella, her run in with a Harry Styles-inspired 20-something evolves into a heated and complex love affair. Exploring the age-gap discourse, older female empowerment, stardom and the media, the book was a sleeper hit during the pandemic among romance novel fans and Harry Styles devotees.

