We’ve literally been waiting years for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game to launch, with Nintendo first teasing the game all the way back in 2019 at E3. But Link fans don’t have long to wait now.

Earlier this week, Nintendo released a new trailer for the much-anticipated game, at its Nintendo Direct event, as well as details of a collector’s edition and, yes, an all-new Link Amiibo.

Scheduled to release this spring, Tears of the Kingdom looks set to take hero Link to new heights in a fractured Hyrule, with air traversal reminiscent of a previous Zelda title: Skyward Sword.

Nintendo says the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,our favourite game on the Nintendo Switch, will see players deciding their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Tears of the Kingdom will be available to play on all Nintendo Switch systems, including the lite and OLED models. While it’s still a few months away from release, several retailers already have listings for the highly anticipated open-world title. Here’s everything you need to know about all three editions of the game and the best pre-order deals, as well as the new Amiibo.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ release date

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first teased at E3 2019, but we didn’t get a proper look at it until E3 2021, and the title wasn’t even unveiled until Nintendo hosted its Nintendo Direct event in 2022. The game was first slated to launch in 2022, but it has now been confirmed for release on 12 May 2023.

What is the ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ collector’s deluxe edition and Link Amiibo?

There will be two editions of Tears of the Kingdom available to buy when it launches in May – the standard edition and the collector’s deluxe edition. The deluxe edition comes with physical items, as well as the game.

While the standard edition was initially expected to cost $59.99 in the US when first announced, it appears it will retail for $69.99 instead. UK gamers won’t have to worry, though, as the price will remain at £59.99 over here, and we’ve already spotted some deals on the game itself.

If you decide to pre-order the collector’s edition, you’ll get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, an artbook, a SteelBook case, a steel poster and a set of four pin badges. This all comes to £109.99.

Nintendo also announced it is releasing a Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo. This will give players extra in-game weapons and materials when used, plus there will be a “special fabric” for Link’s paraglider in-game. If you already have a Legend of Zelda Amiibo, Nintendo says those will also offer up extra in-game weapons, materials and a paraglider fabric. No price has been announced for it yet, however.

Best ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ pre-order deals in the UK

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ standard edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Hit.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Hit (formerly Base) currently has one of the best pre-order deals on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you pre-order from the independent games retailer, you’ll get it for £10 less than the typical price.

Tears of the Kingdom can also be pre-ordered from Game (£59.99, Game.co.uk), ShopTo (Was £59.99, now £49.85, Shopto.net), Argos (£59.99, Argos.co.uk) and Amazon (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Pre-order now from Hit

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ collector’s deluxe edition, Nintendo Switch: £109.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

For now, the only retailer selling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector’s deluxe edition is Game. The retailer was the only company to sell the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition, but other third-party retailers have already started building their Tears of the Kingdom listings online, though haven’t set the edition live yet.

As expected, there aren’t any deals on the collector’s edition for now, but if any pop up, we’ll let you know.

Buy now from Game

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ storyline and gameplay

We got another look at Tears of the Kingdom in early February when Nintendo showed off the latest trailer, and it looks like one of the darkest entries in the game series so far. Darkness consumes Hyrule as monsters surround the kingdom, setting it on fire.

But then the footage shows our hero Link fighting gigantic rock monsters and assembling mechanical gizmos to defeat foes, as well as move and fly around. In the background, Zelda can be heard willing the powers that be to lend Link their power.

