The Nintendo Switch lite is only £149.99 at Argos right now

Ever since the original Nintendo Switch console launched back in 2017, it has been flying off shelves. Nintendo has managed to brush off the disastrous launch of the Wii U with its portable console that has proven popular with gamers of all ages.

In 2019, the company released the Nintendo Switch lite, a handheld-only iteration of the Nintendo Switch console that was more affordable, lighter and smaller than its beefier, dockable brother.

Both consoles are rarely on sale, so we were pleased to see this deal on an A-grade refurbished lite console from Argos pop up on its official eBay store, which is completely run by the retailer.

The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles starting from £219 with selected games. This deal doesn’t include any games, but it’s one of the cheapest standalone Nintendo Switch lite deals we’ve ever seen. Don’t be put off by the fact that it’s a refurb, however, because it comes with a 12-month Argos guarantee.

At the time of writing, there are only seven consoles available, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to benefit from this deal. Hopefully Argos will have more in stock soon. Read on to find out how you can get the console.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Nintendo Switch lite: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Ebay.com

(Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch lite may well register as the best handheld console ever made, with the Switch’s entire catalogue of original games available for you to play. In our round-up of the best game’s consoles, our reviewer said that “this is the ideal console for those looking to play while on the go”.

The Switch lite offers much of the same functionality as the Nintendo Switch, but exists only as a portable console. There is no TV dock, no detachable controllers – it is more suited to solo and online play than the party vibe of the regular Switch

It will last seven hours on a single charge, so it is great for those long car trips away when you go travelling this summer. As mentioned above, it’s an A-grade refurbished model, and you get peace of mind knowing the console has a 12-month guarantee. The eBay store is run by Argos, so you know you’re in safe hands.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below:

Still looking for a PS5? Follow our PS5 live blog as we bring you the latest restock updates as they happen

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.