PS5 UK stock – live: Today’s restock updates from Argos, Game, Amazon, AO and more as they happen
Follow live as we cover PS5 digital and disc console drops as they land, from Amazon, AO, Argos and Smyths
Update: AO is rumoured to have consoles available this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released over six months ago, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually get their hands on Sony’s new console.
Restock issues have plagued the console’s launch since initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has improved in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths. So far this week, we’ve seen a small drop from Amazon and a big restock on the Argos app.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Shoppers bamboozled by PS5 drop on the Argos app
If you want to be in with the best chance of picking up a PS5 on the Argos app, it seems the most effective method is to juggle an iOS and Android device.
Many shoppers reported being unable to check out once they had the PS5 safely sitting in their basket. The helpful tipsters at PS5 Stock Alert UK recommended adding the console to your basket on an Android phone, then checking out on an iPhone – useful information, so long as you’re somebody who owns two phones for some reason.
The Argos checkout process is particularly tricky to navigate at the best of times, submitting shoppers to a veritable assault course of menus and baskets and wish lists before they are worthy of a PS5.
Argos’s PS5 stock drop was app-only
If you’d been dutifully refreshing the PS5 product page over at Argos at 1am last night, you won’t have noticed any new stock arrive at all.
The latest stock drop from Argos was an app-only affair and was staggered across different regions at different times. But it wasn’t smooth sailing. Many users reported glitches and other issues that prevented them adding the PS5 to their baskets.
Shoppers on iOS had a particularly rough time of it. One workaround was to add the PS5 to your wishlist inside the Argos app, which enables you to bypass the beleaguered product page and transfer the PS5 straight into your basket.
If you missed out this time, be sure to have the Argos app installed and ready to go.
Argos dropped PS5 stock last night
G’morning PlayStation 5 hunters. If you were up late last night you will have spotted a nocturnal PS5 drop over at Argos, which was first reported by the tipsters at PS5 Stock Alert UK.
Both the digital and disc editions of the PS5 were available to purchase exclusively through the Argos app, with different regions of the country receiving stock at different times throughout the night.
The stock drop lasted around two hours and caused some sleepy chaos among those trying to get hold of the console. If you were fast asleep in bed, don’t fret. More stock is expected to arrive at AO this week
It’s a PS5 stock tracking wrap
Another day, another desolate landscape of crushed hopes and dreams, filled with lots of people not getting a PS5. We didn’t get a single PS5 drop today, meaning AO and Argos only have one potential day left to drop this week. Both the retailers could drop tomorrow between 8am and 11am, so we’ll be back here to bring you all the latest updates as they happen. At least we got some news on the next Very drop, right?
For now, enjoy your evenings, and don’t have nightmares about buying the PlayStation 5.
PS5 restock tipped for Very and Game
The stock tipsters are stirring again. This time their inside sources suggest a PS5 restock happening at Very between 12 and 19 July.
Meanwhile, Game are said to be expecting new stock in store imminently, with precise dates unknown thanks to coronavirus uncertainty. This would be the first PS5 restock for either store in more than two weeks, a nourishing drop of consoles in this barren stockless desert.
Is there a PS5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4?
Yesterday Sony revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in July. From today PS Plus subscribers can download and play Call of Duty Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and the delightful, bubonic plague themed A Plague Tale: Innocence.
While Plague gets the lavish PS5 treatment, fans of Treyarch’s hoo-hah military multiplayer FPS might be mildly disappointed to learn that Call of Duty Black Ops 4 hasn’t received any special enhancements on Sony’s newest console.
Unlike the more recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – which launched with a PS4 and a PS5 version – Black Ops 4 is only available in its original PS4 finery, with standard backwards compatibility applied for people playing on PS5.
Why not buy a Nintendo Switch instead?
If you’re feeling a little, well, over trying to secure Sony’s latest console, why not have a look at the Nintendo Switch instead? It’s much easier to buy than both the Xbox series X and the PS5.
With fierce competition between the best gaming console, we compared the three big hitters in a review. Our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently.”
When was the last John Lewis PS5 drop?
John Lewis last had a PS5 drop at 7am on 10 June. As usual with John Lewis drops, it didn’t last very long, but it does always seem to drop at 7am.
The retailer only seems to get a couple thousand consoles or less each time new stock comes in, so we’re not expecting anything big the next time there’s a drop. There’s no rumoured drop date just yet, but we’d recommend checking out via the app – people have seen more success through this method. More updates to follow soon!
Best PS5 games
If you lucked out on securing a PS5 during one of the two drops this week, your next task is choosing the best games to go with it. Thankfully, we’re way ahead of you with our guide on the best PS5 games for every kind of player. Demon’s Soul’s landed a spot in our round-up, with our expert reviewer noting that it was an “infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of.
“The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” they added.
You can buy the game for £57.99 at Currys now.
What Game PS5 bundles are there?
Now that Game has removed all of its bundles from its website, it’s become a little difficult to peruse everything the retailer has to offer. The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
At the start of June, Game listed new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 (Game.co.uk). We’ll let you know if the bundles magically reappear.
