Sony has some good news for gamers. No, it hasn’t fixed its PS5 supply and demand issue. Sorry. But it is releasing two new dualsense wireless controllers in fresh colours – something that PS5 owners have been pining for ever since the console first launched.

The dualsense wireless controller is one of the coolest innovations to come with the launch of the new console. It’s so good that even Xbox’s boss Phil Spencer praised it in an interview with The Verge. The haptic feedback system, which allows you to feel your heart in your hands when you’re low on health, is just one of the neat things the controller can do.

While the PlayStation 5 itself is still like an ephemeral unicorn in terms of stock availability, the wireless dualsense controller is much easier to get a hold of and will be even more so next month when the new colours are released.

And if you’re looking to kit out your PS5 setup with more gadgets, we’ve also rounded up a list of our favourite PS5 accessories, which includes everything from Sony’s PS5 media remote to the Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller.

To find out how to pre-order the new “cosmic red” and “midnight black” dualsense controllers, where to buy them from, how much they cost and why we think the dualsense controller is so good, keep on reading.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense cosmic red controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 18 June

(Sony)

The “cosmic red” controller features a sleek two-tone black and red design, which – from the pictures – does look a lot more eye-catching than the “midnight black” controller. The colourway offers a “striking design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos”, says Sony.

It also features that same subtle blue hue present on the white dualsense controller that comes with the PS5 as standard.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense midnight black controller: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 18 June

(Sony)

The “midnight black” controller features the same two-tone design found on the original dualsense controller, but in shades of black. It harks back to older generations of PlayStation consoles that were traditionally all black. It reflects “how we view space through the night sky”, says Sony.

Like the “cosmic red” controller, the “midnight black” version also features that same subtle blue hue present on the white dualsense controller.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller: £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The two new colours join the white dualsense controller which has been available since the PS5 first launched, and happens to be our favourite PS5 accessory.

In our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, our reviewer said that the controller “has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end”.

On top of that, the dualsense controller also has some nifty features such as haptic feedback, which our reviewer says is “a form of far superior vibration”, and a “set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers”.

It’s also cheaper than the new colours, but that is to be expected from a controller that will have been out for longer.

Buy now

