Xbox series X stock - live: Asda restock available now – how to get a console
Christmas shopping for a console? Follow along for live stock updates from Game, Smyths and more
The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.
Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Xbox series X console and All Access is in stock at Asda
Asda has restocked Xbox All Access and the Xbox series X console
An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for any restocks today, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya!
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this December Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been an okay-day for restocks with the console still being available in a bundle at Game and a drop from EE for customers only.
If the Game bundle was too expensive for you or EE’s unaccessible, make sure you stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
How to buy an Xbox series X in store
Lately, more retailers have opted to restock the Xbox in store rather than online. This helps avoid scalpers and get the console into the hands of legitimate customers.
Keeping track of the stock situation in physical shops is tricky, but not impossible. We rely on tips from shoppers, reports from Twitter, and intel from our shady network of spies embedded in every brick-and-mortar shop in the country.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there in the wild:
- The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos, Smyths Toys and Game. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, and Currys having physical stock.
- Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
