Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro and 30th anniversary PS5 slim today
Stock of Sony’s upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro is selling out fast – here’s where to find the best deals
Trying to buy the new PlayStation 5 Pro? While the first round of pre-orders sold out quickly, more stock of Sony’s newest console – as well as the 30th anniversary PS5 Slim – arrived with retailers yesterday, 10 October. The PlayStation 5 Pro launches 7 November for £699.99.
To help you find one, we’re tracking UK retailers to bring you the latest PS5 Pro restock updates as they happen. Follow our liveblog for all the latest stock drops, and be ready to pick one up while you can, as they’re almost certain to sell out again soon.
Last month’s stock drop also saw Sony release the limited edition PlayStation 30th anniversary collection, which included a vintage, PS1-themed version of the PS5 Slim. A very limited number of the rare consoles were made available, but we’re holding out hope that more units could be on the way.
The initial launch of the PS5 Pro was limited to Sony’s official store, but this week’s drop included retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very, giving you a better chance of picking up Sony’s latest console. We’re also predicting additional stock to be available at PlayStation Direct.
Below you’ll find a list of UK retailers selling the PS5 Pro, as well as the 30th anniversary editions of the consoles and DualSense controller. We’ll do our best to keep this as accurate as possible as the day goes on, but it’s always worth checking these retailers yourself as stock can appear and sell out very quickly.
Where to pre-order the PlayStation 5 Pro
- Playstation Direct (in stock)
- The Game Collection (in stock)
- Argos (in stock)
- Currys (in stock)
- Very (in stock)
- Amazon (in stock)
- EE (in stock)
- Game (sold out)
Where to pre-order the 30th anniversary PS5 slim
What’s the cheapest deal on the PS5 right now?
It’s all quiet on the restock front, so here’s a little discount on the boring, unspecial PlayStation console.
The official PlayStation store is offering a £50 discount on the standard-issue PlayStation 5 Slim this week. The deal brings the price of the console down to just £429.99.
Where is the 30th anniversary DualSense controller in stock?
The limited edition, PS1-themed DualSense controller sold out in seconds when it was first announced back in September.
Unlike the PS1-themed console however, we’ve seen the controller come back into stock a few times at retailers like Amazon and Very. Today’s big restock should include the 30th anniversary collection DualSense controller. If it does, we’ll let you know all about it.
Where to pre-order the PS5 30th-anniversary controller in the UK
The limited-edition controller sold out within an hour when it launched alongside the PS5 Pro
Is the 30th anniversary PlayStation collection in stock?
While you’ll have an easy time picking up a PlayStation 5 Pro pretty much anywhere, the limited edition PS5 Slim has sold out across all retailers in the UK and the US.
Launched as part of the 30th anniversary collection – which includes a PS1-themed PlayStation 5, controller and accessories in that bleak-yet-classic 90s grey – the limited edition PS5 Slim was snapped up quickly by middle-aged Sony fans (and let’s face it, some greedy scalpers too).
Thursday’s PS5 Pro restock saw a few more limited edition units appearing at EE, Very and Argos, but these have now sold out too. The fact that some new stock popped up yesterday gives us hope we could see a few more appearing today. We’re on high alert.
Where is the PS5 Pro in stock right now?
Let’s kick off with a quick recap of where you buy the PlayStation 5 Pro this morning. Sony’s latest console was announced in September with a 7 November release date and sold out quickly. Despite some scarcity early on, there’s been a healthy supply of fresh PS5 Pro stock arriving at the official PlayStation Direct store in recent weeks.
We certainly haven’t seen the sort of wild stock shortages that surrounded the launch of the original PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, when the Covid-struck supply chain saw the production of everything from cars to consoles grind to a halt.
Yesterday, the PS5 Pro had a wider launch across most of the usual retailers. Here’s where you can shop for one today.
We’re tracking new PS5 Pro stock live
Good morning! And welcome back to our live PlayStation 5 Pro stock tracker, where we’ll be scouring UK retailers for Sony’s latest new hardware.
We’ll be bringing you the best deals on the PS5 Pro, which saw a major restock yesterday, as well as live stock alerts for the more elusive 30th anniversary editions of the PS5 Slim and DualSense controllers. Stick with us to be the first to know when new inventory appears online.
Whatever happened to the 30th anniversary collection PS5 Pro?
The 30th anniversary collection includes themed versions of the PS5 Pro as well as the PS5 Slim, but while we’ve seen a few restocks of the slim today, the pro version hasn’t made an appearance.
Sony made a limited number of the themed PS5 Pro consoles available on 26 September through the official PlayStation storefront, where they almost immediately sold out. Because so few exist, it’s unlikely we’ll see this console restocked any time soon. If you happen to see it for sale online anywhere, you can expect some scalper to have added a couple of extra zeroes to the asking price.
Where can you buy the 30th anniversary collection PlayStation Portal?
The PlayStation Portal got a 30th anniversary collection makeover alongside the consoles and controller.
But, like the consoles, it sold out fast and hasn’t been restocked. Tale as old as time. You can grab a regular PlayStation Portal from Amazon, and imagine what might have been.
PlayStation Portal remote player: £194.81, Amazon.co.uk
The PlayStation Portal is a Nintendo Switch-style device that’s effectively a second screen for your PS5, letting you play your existing library of PS5 games on a portable display anywhere on your home wifi network – in bed, on the sofa, on the toilet (no judgements here) – freeing up your television for other people at home.
Can you buy the 30th anniversary PS5 from Smyths Toys?
Like every other online store, Smyths Toys has sold out of the 30th anniversary collection PS5.
The retailer’s site claims that there are some consoles available in-store, though we’d take that with a pinch of salt. The store checker doesn’t list anywhere with the limited edition PS5 still in stock, but if you’re wandering through a Smyths Toys any time soon, it wouldn’t hurt to ask.
Here’s where you can still find a PS5 Pro in stock
We’re about to start wrapping up our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for the evening, so let’s quickly run through the situation as it stands.
The following retailers have the PlayStation 5 Pro in stock at the time of writing.
The 30th anniversary edition of the PS5 slim appeared at these retailers earlier today, but they’ve since sold out.
Argos has sold out of the PS5 Pro
Worrying news for anyone who thought there was an abundance of the new PS5 Pro floating around: Argos has just run out of Sony’s new console across several towns and postcodes we’ve checked.