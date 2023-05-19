Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer is officially around the corner. Many of us are starting to think about how to turn our outdoor space into our own personal corner of paradise. A good starting point is, of course, garden furniture, with pizza ovens, barbecues and fire pits also helping you ace al fresco entertaining this summer. Should you be after a statement piece for your patio, let us point you in the direction of Aldi’s egg chair.

The stylish swinging cocoon can cost an arm and a leg, depending on where you shop. Luckily, the budget-friendly supermarket’s cult favourite egg chair is back in stock and comes in at under £150. The affordable price means that the chair has been famously known to go out of stock almost as soon as it hits the (online) shelves, so, we’d imagine it won’t hang around for long.

If you would prefer to size up, the supermarket is also selling a supersized version with a suitably higher price tag of £249.99 (Aldi.co.uk), and a stylish rope snug swing (was £199.99, now £129.99, Aldi.co.uk), as well as a cocoon chair (was £169.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk) for those who prefer their feet firmly on the ground.

So, if any of the swinging pews have taken your fancy, here is everything you need to know about Aldi’s egg chair range for 2023.

Aldi hanging egg chair and cover: Was £199.99, now £149.99 Aldi.co.uk

Rattan garden furniture is still à la mode in 2023 it seems, and Aldi has tapped into it with its egg-shaped seat made of a rattan-effect material. As for comfort, the pod-shaped chair comes complete with an attachable seat cushion and pillow which looks perfect for curling up on.

Held up by a steel frame measuring in at 195cm tall and 100cm wide, the chair itself is suspended with a 19cm long fixing chain which should allow the chair to sway slightly as you relax inside. And, owing to the being protected with UV-resistant materials and a water-repellent cover for defending against the temperamental British weather, it should be a pretty low-maintenance purchase, too.

Should you need any more convincing, the supermarket’s sell-out design was dubbed the “best affordable egg chair” in our review of the best egg chairs, with our tester noting that it “proves consistently good value for money compared to other similar products on the market”.

The writer added that it looks and feels “much more expensive than it is, the egg chair boasts a synthetic polyethylene wicker in an imperfect criss-cross weave, which gives it an artisanal quality”. The “water-proof cushioning and a weather-resistant powder-coated steel frame add to its long list of reasons to buy”. Thankfully, the budget-friendly supermarket has only gone and made the chair even more affordable by

Gardenline large hanging egg chair: Was £344.99, now £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

Boasting the same features as the OG sell-out design when it comes to materials and extras, the supermarket’s large hanging egg chair looks perfect for sizing up. With a wider chair that looks super spacious so you can curl up and really get comfortable, the powder-coated steel frame measures in at 132.5cm tall with a width and diameter of 125cm and 69cm. Billed by the supermarket as robust and easy to assemble, it comes with everything you need (including fixtures and tools) to get your new pew ready to go. Better still, it’s currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent, so it now comes in under £250.

Aldi Belavi rope snug swing: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

A grown-up version of the playground swing, Aldi’s Belavi rope snug seat is both practical and stylish. The on-trend rope-effect finish is teamed with matching back and seat cushions, for maximum comfort, while the set of tools included helps with easy assembly. Providing the perfect relaxation corner in your garden, it will seat two comfortably.

Aldi Belavi cream cocoon chair with cover: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

A more affordable alternative to Aldi’s hanging chairs – particularly because it’s currently reduced by 40 per cent – the Belavi cocoon design is complete with a comfortable seat and back cushions, armrests, a cover to protect it from the elements and handy assembly tools. With its wicker weaving finish, it will inject some on-trend rattan textures to your outdoor space.

