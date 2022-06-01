The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aldi is selling an outdoor kitchen for grilling season – and it even has an in-built BBQ
The £600 unit is half the price of most on the market
With the summer stretching out before us, barbecue season is officially here – meaning it’s time to find the right piece of kit.
From its kamado ceramic egg model that rivals the Big Green Egg to its £40 portable pizza oven, Aldi has been busy getting us ready for summer cook-outs on a budget. And now, our favourite budget supermarket has launched a do-it-all outdoor kitchen unit for all your alfresco dining needs.
The luxury unit not only has an in-built grill barbecue, but also a sink, plenty of storage and a warming rack.
An enduring trend from last year, outdoor kitchens tend to cost upwards of £1,500, meaning you’ll save just shy of £1,000 by snapping up Aldi’s affordable alternative.
Available now for £599.99, we expect the barbecue buy won’t be sticking around for long. Here’s everything you need to know.
Read more:
Aldi premium outdoor bbq kitchen: £599.99, Aldi.co.uk
Elevate your alfresco cooking set-up with Aldi’s new outdoor kitchen. The massive unit can take centrestage in your garden, or is able to be folded into an L shape for smaller spaces and patios.
Complete with six burners, a side burner, two cooking grills and a cooking plate, the sleek kitchen has the added practicalities of plenty of storage space for your buns and ingredients, handy hooks for your utensils, a warming rack and a thermometer.
Whether hosting a barbecue with family, a garden party with friends or even an event, the portable unit boasts wheels for easy maneuverability around your space.
With most outdoor kitchens costing twice as much as the £600 unit, if you’re looking for a way to extend your living space outside, Aldi’s barbecue kitchen is the solution.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on home and garden buys, try the links below:
From electric grills to pizza ovens, discover more of Aldi’s budget BBQ buys
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.