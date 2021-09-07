Buy now £59, Blissy.com

Momme: 22

22 Rating: 8/10

Although there are plenty of bright colours to choose from, we plumped for the classic white 20in x 30in queen pillowcase (you can also shop standard and king sizes too). Arriving in a pull-out drawer presentation box, the product was wrapped in tissue paper. We like having a storage option for when the pillowcase isn’t in use, or for travelling. Inside we found useful care information, including washing instructions and ways to maintain the silk’s condition.

This pillowcase has a zipper closing, giving a flat finish without the material creasing or clumping together. The edges have a minimal stitching effect, for a simple aesthetic. The shade has a slightly creamy warm tone that added elegance to our white and grey bedding.

The 22-momme silk looks and feels noticeably high quality – the momme number indicates the density of the weave, a bit like a cotton thread count. Shiny but not at all slippery, our face sunk into the comforting material, which ensured a relaxing vibe at bedtime.

We are prone to wakening throughout the night, but the cooling composition undoubtedly helped soothe us back to sleep more easily. Although the material is delicate, there’s still a strength and thickness, so we didn’t feel at risk of snagging it.

Any lingering mascara will show up on the pillow. But we didn’t notice any other stains or droplets, possibly because the creamy colour camouflaged any skincare marks. What we did see and feel was how well our evening serums soaked in – our face looked fresher in the morning. Plus we were pleased to note a lack of creases.

If you move about a lot in your sleep like us, you may also get a tangly bedhead in the morning. But the lack of frizz after sleeping on this pillowcase is a testament to how smoothing and protecting it is. We are sure it will really make a difference to long-term hair damage, and we love how much easier it is to brush our tresses.

We put the pillowcase in our washing machine several times (30C, delicate cycle) before air drying. We were impressed at how well it retained its glossiness. You can iron the case on a low setting, but if you prefer an easy life, the material emerges pretty wrinkle-free anyway.

The verdict: Blissy silk pillowcase

Noticeably cooling, this Blissy silk pillowcase had a skin-soothing effect while also helping us sleep more soundly. After waking up in the night, we felt comfortably lulled back to sleep by its softness.

With an RRP of £74, it’s definitely an investment, but we have noticed there are often discounts that bring the cost to under £60 (like right now). The fact it’s machine washable, and therefore low maintenance, also won it points. Finally, our skin looked glowing with regular use, and our hair seemed less tangled.