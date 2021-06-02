9 best climbing plants to refresh your garden or home decor

The arrival of the summer months signal the start of spending more time outdoors, making it prime time to give your garden, big or small, an update. Climbing plants offer the perfect way to do this.

They add another dimension to your outdoor space and are multi-purpose in that they can disguise an ugly shed, garage or fence, while they can also provide a little extra privacy when trained to climb a trellis.

When considering which climbers to plant it’s worth bearing in mind how much sun you get in your outdoor space, because this will inevitably dictate how well they flourish.

If you don’t have any outdoor space at all, bringing some climbing greenery into your home is also an option. “The presence of plants has been shown to improve well-being, not to mention the beneficial aspects of tending for them,” Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) previously told The Independent.

Here, we’ve reviewed both indoor and outdoor climbing plants that will hopefully add a little statement to your space. When making the selection we considered how easy they were to care for and how well they’d flourish. Happy planting.

Beards & Daisies passiflora caerula Best: Overall Originating in South America, this is bound to add something truly tropical and exotic to your garden – however big or small. It's a low maintenance plant that is happy to be in a pot or flowerbed, and the best thing of all is it won't damage bricks or fences as it grows. Plus, it will attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators into your outdoor space. Owing to the fact it's found in Thailand and Borneo, it's drought tolerant so is perfect for forgetful waterers or new plant parents – you'll only need to feed it when the top 2 in of soil are dry. This one isn't suitable for pets, so keep well out of the way of furry friends. It's important to water it during the summer months – it's recommended that it's given a thorough watering twice weekly during dry spells. When the flowering season arrives, you can expect beautiful purple flowers and a strong scent. This one will be available to order from mid June. The Little Botanical satin pothos Best: For new plant parents If you want to bring greenery into your home, trailing plants offer the perfect solution. This low maintenance plant likes a little bit of humidity, so we'd recommend investing in a plant mister (£18, Arket.com), which will prevent the leaves from browning. With its fast-growing rate, it’s fully hardy and flowers between July and September. For optimum results, plant this in full sun or partial shade in well-drained neutral soil. While it will lose its leaves in the autumn, new flowers will soon appear in spring, making this a beautiful one that marks the new season. Buy now £ 24.99 , Waitrosegarden.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lazy Flora hoya australis Best: Low maintenance indoor climber A great way to bring some greenery into your home, particularly if you’ve not got any outdoor space, this wax plant loves being in bright, indirect light. During the warmer, summer months, make sure to always keep the soil moist, while in winter, it’s recommended that you keep the soil fairly dry. Placing this on our desk provided some extra cheer throughout the week. With its fast-growing rate, it's fully hardy and flowers between July and September. For optimum results, plant this in full sun or partial shade in well-drained neutral soil. While it will lose its leaves in the autumn, new flowers will soon appear in spring, making this a beautiful one that marks the new season.

Lazy Flora hoya australis Best: Low maintenance indoor climber A great way to bring some greenery into your home, particularly if you've not got any outdoor space, this wax plant loves being in bright, indirect light. During the warmer, summer months, make sure to always keep the soil moist, while in winter, it's recommended that you keep the soil fairly dry. Placing this on our desk provided some extra cheer throughout the week.

Primrose hedera colchica Best: For providing privacy Ivy is a fast growing plant that provides privacy and is perfect at hiding walls or unsightly objects. We loved the large leathery green leaves and the fact it can tolerate a wide range of conditions. In order to make sure it doesn't grow out of control, we recommend trimming it back regularly – but, if you have sensitive skin, make sure you're wearing gloves as the sap can cause irritation.

Beards & Daisies jasminum polyanthum Best: Strong scent Chances are you'll smell this before you've even seen it. Its delicate white flowers will add a beautiful element to your outdoor space during spring and summer, but we didn't find this one to be particularly hardy, which is worth bearing in mind if you're after a low maintenance climber. This one will be back in stock after 6 June.

