9 best climbing plants to refresh your garden or home decor
Add a pop of colour to drab outdoor spaces or bring the wild in with these leafy creepers
The arrival of the summer months signal the start of spending more time outdoors, making it prime time to give your garden, big or small, an update. Climbing plants offer the perfect way to do this.
They add another dimension to your outdoor space and are multi-purpose in that they can disguise an ugly shed, garage or fence, while they can also provide a little extra privacy when trained to climb a trellis.
When considering which climbers to plant it’s worth bearing in mind how much sun you get in your outdoor space, because this will inevitably dictate how well they flourish.
If you don’t have any outdoor space at all, bringing some climbing greenery into your home is also an option. “The presence of plants has been shown to improve well-being, not to mention the beneficial aspects of tending for them,” Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) previously told The Independent.
Here, we’ve reviewed both indoor and outdoor climbing plants that will hopefully add a little statement to your space. When making the selection we considered how easy they were to care for and how well they’d flourish. Happy planting.
Read more:
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
The best climbing plants for 2021 are:
- Best overall – Beards & Daisies passiflora caerula: £32.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk
- Best for new plant parents – The Little Botanical satin pothos: £18.50, Thelittlebotanical.com
- Best Wisteria plant – Primrose wisteria sinensis: £27.99, Primrose.co.uk
- Best indoor trailing plant – Patch Plants Theodore: £18, Patchplants.com
- Best fast climbing plant – Primrose clematis montana: £19.99, Primrose.co.uk
- Best for north facing gardens – Waitrose & Partners Garden clematis alba luxurians: £24.99, Waitrosegarden.com
- Best low maintenance indoor climber – Lazy Flora hoya australis: £30, Lazyflora.com
- Best for providing privacy – Primrose hedera colchica: £19.99, Primrose.co.uk
- Best strong scent – Beards & Daisies jasminum polyanthum: £18.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk
Beards & Daisies passiflora caerula
Best: Overall
Originating in South America, this is bound to add something truly tropical and exotic to your garden – however big or small. It’s a low maintenance plant that is happy to be in a pot or flowerbed, and the best thing of all is it won’t damage bricks or fences as it grows. Plus, it will attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators into your outdoor space.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The Little Botanical satin pothos
Best: For new plant parents
If you want to bring greenery into your home, trailing plants offer the perfect solution. This low maintenance plant likes a little bit of humidity, so we’d recommend investing in a plant mister (£18, Arket.com), which will prevent the leaves from browning. Owing to the fact it’s found in Thailand and Borneo, it’s drought tolerant so is perfect for forgetful waterers or new plant parents – you’ll only need to feed it when the top 2 in of soil are dry. This one isn’t suitable for pets, so keep well out of the way of furry friends.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Primrose wisteria sinensis
Best: Wisteria plant
The wonders of wisteria make this a perfect choice if you’re looking to add a little charm to your garden. It does well growing through trees or on a pergola and can reach up to 60ft in 10 years, flowering twice – once in May and the second time in July. It has a fast growth rate and arrives as a 4ft plant, in a securely packaged box.
Fairly easy to care for, it’s best to sit it in sunlight (although it can cope in slightly shaded spots) and not to move it from place to place. It’s important to water it during the summer months – it’s recommended that it’s given a thorough watering twice weekly during dry spells. When the flowering season arrives, you can expect beautiful purple flowers and a strong scent. This one will be available to order from mid June.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Patch Plants Theodore
Best: Indoor trailing plant
Otherwise known as a dischidia imbricata, this plant is found in the tropics of Asia and gets most of its nutrients from the air. It requires very little watering, so let the soil totally dry out between feeding and let all excess water drain off. It does love a humid environment – so make sure you mist this one regularly. Place it in a shaded spot of any given room to make sure it flourishes.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Primrose clematis montana
Best: Fast climbing plant
Known for being a vigorous climber, this can reach up to 8m in height and will flourish in both sun and partial shade. Owing to the fact it’s a fast climber, it’s ideal for covering unsightly walls, plus it’s well suited for UK climates. Water regularly in the warmer months, but avoid placing in waterlogged soils. The pretty pink flowers are bound to add some cheery colour to your outdoor space.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Waitrose & Partners Garden clematis alba luxurians
Best: For north facing gardens
What’s not to love about this pretty, white flowering plant? With its fast-growing rate, it’s fully hardy and flowers between July and September. For optimum results, plant this in full sun or partial shade in well-drained neutral soil. While it will lose its leaves in the autumn, new flowers will soon appear in spring, making this a beautiful one that marks the new season.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Lazy Flora hoya australis
Best: Low maintenance indoor climber
A great way to bring some greenery into your home, particularly if you’ve not got any outdoor space, this wax plant loves being in bright, indirect light. During the warmer, summer months, make sure to always keep the soil moist, while in winter, it’s recommended that you keep the soil fairly dry. Placing this on our desk provided some extra cheer throughout the week.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Primrose hedera colchica
Best: For providing privacy
Ivy is a fast growing plant that provides privacy and is perfect at hiding walls or unsightly objects. We loved the large leathery green leaves and the fact it can tolerate a wide range of conditions. In order to make sure it doesn’t grow out of control, we recommend trimming it back regularly – but, if you have sensitive skin, make sure you’re wearing gloves as the sap can cause irritation.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Beards & Daisies jasminum polyanthum
Best: Strong scent
Chances are you’ll smell this before you’ve even seen it. Its delicate white flowers will add a beautiful element to your outdoor space during spring and summer, but we didn’t find this one to be particularly hardy, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re after a low maintenance climber. This one will be back in stock after 6 June.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Climbing plants
If it’s an outdoor plant you’re looking for, we love the Beards & Daisies passiflora caerula, which produces a lovely flower and attracts pollinators into your garden. However, if it’s an indoor climber you’re after, look no further than the The Little Botanical satin pothos, which will trail beautifully in any area of your home.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on homeware, try the links below:
For more indoor greenery, check out our review of the best bedroom plants that help to purify the air
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.