8 best indoor plant stands to display your greenery in style

After more than a year in and out of lockdown, many of us are looking for ways to make our homes spark joy. Enter: houseplants – a simple and natural way to inject some vibrancy into a room.

Beyond the widely known health benefits of having plants in your home, bringing the outside in can instantly brighten the place up and add character to your living space.

Planters and stands are necessary for any burgeoning or established house-plant collection, elevating your greenery and putting it on full display.

And they are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing. Depending on whether you want to raise your plant off the floor or elevate it from an already raised surface, pots with legs or wire and wooden stands can give your prized specimens the platform they deserve.

While some we’ve featured raise your greenery by mere inches and are perfect for livening up a desk or surface top, others give them height from floor level. For larger plants, you’ll want a thick pot with a sturdy frame that provides sufficient support while smaller greenery such as succulents may just need a raised planter.

Read more:

Here, we’ve sourced some of our favourites considering functionality, aesthetics, design, sturdiness and value for money.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best plant stands for 2021 are:

Best overall – Oliver Bonas abuo turquoise ceramic plant pot and stand, tall: £59.50, Oliverbonas.com

– Oliver Bonas abuo turquoise ceramic plant pot and stand, tall: £59.50, Oliverbonas.com Best for practicality – Patch Plants wooden plant stand: £38, Patchplants.com

– Patch Plants wooden plant stand: £38, Patchplants.com Best for retro style – Orla Kiely stem ceramic pot, sky: £40, Amara.com

– Orla Kiely stem ceramic pot, sky: £40, Amara.com Best for height – Dunelm black fibre clay plant pot on black wire steel: £40, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm black fibre clay plant pot on black wire steel: £40, Dunelm.com Best for vibrancy – La Redoute inaya painted metal plant stand: £65, Laredoute.co.uk

– La Redoute inaya painted metal plant stand: £65, Laredoute.co.uk Best for versatility – Ikea plant stand: £25, Ikea.com

– Ikea plant stand: £25, Ikea.com Best for sustainability – Elho planter on stand, large: £69.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

– Elho planter on stand, large: £69.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk Best budget buy – Kohree adjustable plant stand: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oliver Bonas abuo turquoise ceramic plant pot & stand, tall Best: Overall At 65.5cm, this Oliver Bonas plant pot and stand is perfect if you want height as well as style. Supported by a black iron base, the ocean-toned turquoise blue stoneware pot will complement your greenery nicely while the reactive glaze gives it a unique finish. Perfect for a hallway or where you’re lacking a side table, this one has the potential to become a statement piece in itself. Buy now £ 59.50 , Oliverbonas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patch Plants wooden plant stand Best: For practicality You can’t go wrong with this simple take from Patch Plants. Elevating your greenery without distracting from it, the wooden stand comes in 22cm, 25cm and 30cm sizes, standing at 35cm, 40cm and 44cm tall respectively. Made from acacia wood, the stands are designed to fit straight-edge, fracture and concrete pots, with pads on the feet to protect your floors. A subtle way to give height to your plants, this was an inconspicuous addition to the corner of our room, ensuring our snake plant was in full view. Buy now £ 38 , Patchplants.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Orla Kiely stem ceramic pot, sky Best: For retro style Those craving a retro feel in their homes should look no further than this Sixties-inspired pot. Orla Kiely has perfected the art of retro interiors that still feel contemporary. This print is synonymous with her classic style and is a lovely way to accentuate your plants on kitchen tabletops or shelves. With a 17.5cm diameter, it’s best for smaller foliage and looks lovely when home to a rubber plant. Buy now £ 40 , Amara.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm black fibre clay plant pot on black wire steel Best: For height This industrial offering from Dunelm is an affordably large pot that doesn’t skimp on quality – it felt sturdy, weighted and supportive for our large fern. The wide and deep plant pot sits on a wire stand that gives it a height of 82cm, and it’s suitable for outdoor use, too. Perfect for both minimalist and maximalist interiors, you’ll have no problem settling it into your home with its contemporary design and black finish which enhances planted greenery. Buy now £ 40 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute inaya painted metal plant stand Best: For vibrancy This raised planter from La Redoute comes in a lovely shade of blush pink that’s perfect for adding some vibrancy to the corner of a room. Awarding the pot some character, the frame is slightly angular and gives your plant a height of 60cm. Made from painted metal with a brass finish, it’s sturdy and good quality enough to warrant its admittedly costly price tag. Buy now £ 65 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea plant stand Best: For versatility The turquoise-infused sage green shade of this plant stand from Ikea taps nicely into the maximalist interiors trend while not distracting too much from your plants. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the stand is made from steel with a polyester powder coating and polyamide plastic feet. We think this would look just as good as a bedside table or even as a quirky room or balcony divider. Buy now £ 25 , Ikea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elho planter on stand, large Best: For sustainability This generously sized Elho planter has been designed with sustainability in mind. Made from the brand’s own wind energy, the pot is 100 per cent recyclable and comes in contemporary grey and black colourways. Standing at 68cm, the simple style of the pot won’t distract from your greenery and allows your plants to take centre stage. Though costly, we think its eco credentials make it more than worthwhile. Buy now £ 69.99 , Beardsanddaisies.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kohree adjustable plant stand Best: Budget buy This simple, wooden plant stand is adjustable with two different fits so you can get the perfect width for your pot. A breeze to construct, simply slot the two crossbars together to give your plants an extra 15cm of height. Whether displaying your plant on a side table or raising it off the floor, this stand is a good budget option for making a statement of your specimens. Buy now £ 18.89 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Indoor plant stands Awarding your plant display both height and style, the Oliver Bonas stand allows your greenery to become the focal point in a room, while the pot itself is a statement interior piece. For something functional and sturdy, the Dunelm stand is a good budget option that’s perfect for larger plants, while the Ikea stand is a unique and versatile piece. Voucher codes For the latest offers on homeware and furniture, try the links below: Made discount codes

Oliver Bonas discount codes Spruce up your living space with the best house plants

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.