Rating: 8/10

8/10 CADR: Up to 80m³ per hour for dust

Up to 80m³ per hour for dust Room size: 34m² (42m³ where 2.5m is used as an average height of a room)

34m² (42m³ where 2.5m is used as an average height of a room) Remote control: No

No Dimensions: W 24.2cm x L 24.2cm x H 27.5cm

W 24.2cm x L 24.2cm x H 27.5cm Power cable length: 1.8m

Design

No one buys an air purifier for its good looks, but as you’ll likely be using it on a permanent basis, it’s a bonus if it’s not an eyesore. And this Bionaire model is as inoffensive as a purifier gets, with its smooth plastic exterior and appealing egg shape.

The real bonus is its compact size – considerably smaller than many other purifiers on the market – so you won’t need to rearrange furniture to fit it in the room of your choice. At less than 30cm high, it works perfectly, even on a desk or bedside table, and doesn’t stand out at all. We also liked that the front wasn’t covered in lights and writing, but the buttons and indicator lights were in a neat line down one side. This could even be turned to the back if preferred, though it’s useful to be aware of what cleaning level is activated and if the filter needs attention.

The filter itself sits at the bottom of the machine, so air is drawn in through the grill at the top. Particles are then trapped in the filter and cleaner air is returned to the room. There is also an independent ioniser function and an optional nightlight, which is handy if it’s being used in a child’s bedroom.

Our only gripe is that we would have loved it to come with a remote control, as it doesn’t turn off automatically so needs to be kept within reach in a bedroom unless you want it to run all night which could be pricey in a world of ever-rising costs.

Performance

We didn’t expect too much from an air purifier this small – and inexpensive – but we were really surprised how well this gadget worked. It has three cleaning levels that can be manually adjusted and the air definitely felt clearer when using the highest level during cooking.

One family memver, who was suffering from particularly bad hay fever, also reported noticing a definite difference and claimed to have slept more easily with this in her bedroom. It is fairly noisy when it’s working though, so some people may struggle to sleep with it on anything but the lowest setting.

Unfortunately, the machine doesn’t respond automatically to air quality as more expensive purifiers do, boosting power when a pollutant is sensed. That means it’s up to the user to adjust manually whenever more cleaning is needed and it’s easy to overlook this in the case of silent pollutants such as pollen or even dust.

It’s also worth noting that, if you’re looking for an air purifier to specifically tackle strong smells, it’s worth choosing a model with an included charcoal filter instead as this works more effectively on nasty niffs.

However, the real bonus of this air purifier is the permanent HEPA-style filter, which never needs replacing. A light on the machine lets you know when this needs cleaning, which couldn’t be simpler to do. Simply remove and vacuum, then slot it back into place. We could see dust caught on ours when we cleaned so felt confident it was doing the job. Plus, it’s fantastic to know there’s no need to spend any more money once you’ve invested in this air purifier.

Be aware the difference in our air quality was most noticeable when we used this machine in small to medium rooms, so it’s worth measuring before buying to check it’s suitable for the place you hope to use it. As long as the room isn’t bigger than the size the machine is designed for, you will definitely feel like the air is clearer once this is plugged in and working.

The verdict: Bionaire BAP600 air purifier

If you want to improve the air in your home without endlessly forking out on filters, the Bionaire BAP600 air purifier is a fantastic buy at a great price. We loved the fact we could plug it in and forget about it and it really felt like the air seemed clearer during use. However, if you have severe allergies or want something for a large room, you would be better off choosing a more powerful model.