In the words of The Merryman, we’re “feeling hot hot hot”. With the weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you ordered a new fan.

If you too are feeling ill-equipped to deal with the sunny weather, take a look at our cool content.

From our heatwave guide, which will provide you with all the tips and tricks to staying cool, to the IndyBest team’s tried and tested hot weather recommendations, we’ve got you covered.

But if it’s a fan you’re after, we’ve delivered on that front too by providing you with a round-up of the models that you can order today, and get tomorrow.

If you’re on the verge of losing your cool, you can chill out because we’ve found everything from an all-out high-tech device to a handheld design. It’s time to wave goodbye to sleepless nights and sweaty WFH days.

Dyson purifier cool autoreact: £499.99, Johnlewis.com

We’re kicking things off by going straight in with the big guns. This Dyson model took the top spot in our review of the best fans thanks to the “speed at which it could cool large rooms” – cooling “our medium-sized living room in seconds (the blurb states it will cool rooms up to 27m²)”. Our tester was also “seriously impressed with its low noise levels, even when we weren’t using the ultra-quiet night mode”. Despite being an investment, it sounds as though it’ll certainly help you keep your cool this summer and beyond. To get it tomorrow, select “next or named day UK delivery” at the checkout.

Duux whisper flex smart fan: £119.99, Very.co.uk

This “wireless wonder” has 26-speed modes that can be tweaked using a remote, the controls on the fan itself or a smartphone, according to our review. The swing “can be adjusted both vertically and horizontally” so that there will never be an inch of your room that isn’t cooled. Thanks to Very, if you order today, this will be with you tomorrow.

MeacoFan 1056P pedestal air circulator: £149, Homebase.co.uk

We’ve managed to find this “ultra-quiet model” available for next-day delivery at Homebase (you’re welcome). It’s another one that landed a spot in our review of the best fans, with our tester noting that they used it as “both a desk fan and a floor fan”. It has a “12-hour timer and four modes (eco, sleep, normal and natural)”, which means there are “plenty of options for customisation”.

Challenge black oscillating desk fan: £20, Argos.co.uk

While we’ve not reviewed this one, Argos is offering same-day delivery on this desk fan, so we just had to include it. It has an oscillating function and three-speed settings, and it looks as though it’ll be particularly lightweight, so you’ll be able to move it from room to room with ease.

John Lewis & Partners tower fan: £50, Johnlewis.com

If you’re after something for a small space, “this is a brilliant option”, according to our reviewer. It “won’t break the bank but comes with enough features to keep you cool, including three wind modes (sleep, nature and normal) and three speeds”. It’s also “surprisingly powerful” and our tester noted that they were “impressed by how quickly it cooled our large bedroom, even without relying on the oscillating function”. At £50, it’s a no-brainer, and it’ll be by your side, helping you keep your cool tomorrow.

Next desktop fan: £38, Next.co.uk

OK, if WFH has you losing your chill, then enter this model, which is noted as being the best option for home offices in our review. Our tester found it to be “relatively simple to operate, with three-speed settings, an oscillating function and a sturdy all-metal design”. At less than £40, this might just be our new favourite heatwave essential.

Funme mini handheld fan: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for something that will keep you cool while you’re on the go, this one looks as though it’ll do the trick. According to the brand, it will last for up to 10 hours, and it has three different speed settings depending on how much cool breeze you need. Thanks to the foldable design, it can be used on a desk and it looks as though it’ll be able to fit neatly into your bag.

