Coffee machines are big business. Helping you recreate the barista experience at home, models from leading brands can cost anywhere between £160 and £2,000. Luckily for those looking to save on their morning cup of Joe, Amazon has just slashed its price of Nespresso’s cheapest model to date.

The vertuo pop – launched last year – is as clever as it is cute. Coming in charcoal black and playful yellow or blue finishes, the model is a compact version of the brand’s popular vertuo machines – and despite it’s small size, the pop packs a punch.

Brewing everything from espressos and double espressos to gran lungos, large mugs and carafes, the one-touch system heats up in just 30 seconds while smart connectivity with your phone gives you real-time updates and descaling alerts.

Retailing at £100, it’s Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by us at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: our writer loved it.

Praising it as fuss-free, sleek and a breeze to use, our tester argued it is more than deserving of a spot on your kitchen counter – and now, Amazon has reduced it by 41 per cent. If you’re looking to get a caffeine hit on a budget, read our full review below.

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, they praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” they added.

“The water tank – often the least aesthetic part of any coffee machine – sits at the back, meaning it’s hidden from sight, and simply pops out, so you can refill it like a cup from the tap”, while the the small cup holder/overspill tray can “be left on, to hold up tiny espresso cups, or removed completely, so bigger mugs can fit”.

Compatible with Nespresso vertuo pods, you simply unlock the lid of the machine by pushing a small lever to the right. Pop in the pod, push the lid back down and push the button on the top to heat the machine up, before enjoying a perfectly poured brew within a minute.

Even cleaning the machine is a breeze – you merely fill the tank with fresh water and place a large bowl or tub underneath the coffee outlet. Press the coffee button three times and let the machine do the work in around seven minutes, with the coffee machine lighting up when done.

Describing the machine as “incredibly sleek and streamlined,” our tester couldn’t find any faults in the fuss-free appliance. And there’s no better time to buy one, as Amazon has slashed its price on the coffee machine by 41 per cent. Alternatively, you can purchase straight from Nespresso for £69 (Nespresso.com) and receive 50 complimentary capsules with your order.

