We tried the ‘world’s strongest coffee’ and it was a shaky affair

Coffee jumpstarts the day for millions of people around the world, with many seeing their first cup of joe as an essential morning pick-me-up. But what happens if you triple your normal amount of caffeine, in one strong sip?

Enter: Skull Crusher Coffee, a high-caffeine coffee brand from Manchester that promises coffee lovers needing an extra kick that they’ll “never need to sleep again”. The brand claims that its java is about three times stronger than your average black coffee, packing 350mg of caffeine per cup which it says makes it the “world’s strongest coffee”. As the name suggests, it also has a skull and expletives on the front of its coffee bags.

Promising only 100 per cent natural, high-quality coffee beans, Skull Crusher Coffee says it gets these high-octane results by using a premium blend of beans and a special roasting process that has been specifically chosen to yield the highest caffeine content without compromising on flavour.

Of course, it’s worth noting that high-caffeine coffee is not for everyone. It can be a good option for those looking to increase their energy or fuel a particularly gruelling training session (as you would with a pre-workout supplement). But if caffeine can give you jitters, headaches, anxiousness or insomnia – we’d recommend staying well away.

How we tested

Following the instructions on the back of the bag for a cafetiere (the other brewing recommendation is a V60 coffee dripper), we added two heaped tablespoons of pre-ground coffee to 300ml boiling water and left it to brew for five minutes before slowly pressing the plunger. We then tried it again separately by using an Aeropress. Both times we tried the coffee black.

While sipping the coffee, we paid close attention to flavour as well as the product’s main draw; its strength and the effects that these high-caffeine beans promise. We also wore a Whoop fitness tracker to monitor our heart rate.

As an aside, coffee and its effects can vary greatly based on the drinker’s individual metabolism, genetics and built-up caffeine tolerance. Our tester normally drinks two to three regular coffees per day and according to the DNA test 23andme, our tester has two genes associated with consuming more caffeine (those are the CYP1A2 and AHR genes, science fans).

Looking for an intense caffeine hit with an equally dark roast flavour? Read on to see if the “world’s strongest coffee” is for you.