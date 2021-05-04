14 best independent coffee brands: Java worth getting out of bed for

Lockdown may have eased, but in all likelihood we’re all still spending much more time at home that we would normally. We’re going to need some good coffee then.

If you’re favourite coffee shop has pivoted to selling its wares directly or online, lucky you – please order away – but if your new coffee making kit is in need of some delicious new coffee beans then you’ve come to the right place.

The independent coffee scene in the UK continues to go from strength to strength, meaning there is a lot of choice out there for home brewing.

First, consider your set up: are you an aeropress kind of person, strictly stovetop or an espresso fanatic? Check what you’re buying is going to work with your kit (most sites will list this alongside its beans or grind style).

Now, flavour: traditionalists may prefer darker roasts for that characteristic caffeine buzz, while the more curious may enjoy lighter roasts that allow the beans’ profiles to show off the floral, fruity or nutty notes.

Consider origin and region – bright African coffees are having a bit of a moment, while others are devoted to big, juicy El Salvador bean styles.

We also looked for the brands that give back where possible: whether that’s going the extra mile to carbon neutral, cleaning up coffee cup strewn beaches, or putting its money where its mouth is to ensure that coffee farms will survive for future generations. There’s a lot to consider.

We tested our coffees over a fortnight using a bean to cup machine to brew espresso with the same strength, grind level and water: coffee ratio to ensure parity.

We then tested them all again using any particular brewing notes they’d been supplied with. For example, some coffees are best espresso style, others open up a bit with more water.

Quality was consistently high and we’re confident that any coffee lover will find something to love from the list below. From the fruity to the supercharged, the fun is all in the discovery, so get brewing.

Easy Jose indigenous community coffee, 250g The Mayni is a community of 30 or so indigenous families living in the Peruvian rainforest – an area under constant threat of slash and burn. Committed to tackling the destruction of the Amazon, Easy Jose has worked with the Mayni and neighbouring communities for several years to help protect the forest and allow the people to earn a good income from the land, sustainably, by growing, hand farming and processing coffee. With the support of Easy Jose and conservation groups, the Mayni can continue to live their traditional way of life while enjoying the commercial success from the incredible coffee. All of Easy Jose's coffee comes from the Mayni. Choose from the following flavours: indigenous community coffee, the community blend, seasonal blend or decaf. On opening, the indigenous community coffee was simply bursting with a nutty aroma, and it did not disappoint in the cup. A super expressive love it or hate it almond and orange burst of flavour. We loved.

Quirky Coffee Co. Costa Rican tarrazu, 250g This was our favourite coffee of all the single varieties and blends we tried. A 100 per cent arabica from an award-winning Costa Rican coffee cooperative, this has been washed (so the flavours are clean and clear) and then medium roasted – so you get a very upfront flavour profile. The bold citrus zestiness, rich dark chocolate, and a luxurious cream finish make this coffee a perfect all-rounder that tastes really special. It scores 85 on the Specialty Coffee Association coffee scale – a scoring system that gives every coffee a score out of 100 based on a range of criteria, including lack of defects, flavour, and acidity. We'd happily drink this flavour all the time, but it's also worth taking note of the 15 other interesting varieties selected by owner Michelle who runs Quirky as a one woman band (while juggling five kids). We're intrigued by the "bright and boozy" Nicaraguan La Bastilla natural, which achieves an impressive 89/100. There's also the black forest scented Peruvian café femenino from a women-only cooperative. Otherwise save yourself the headache of choosing and sign up to the monthly speciality coffee surprise subscription to find your favourites from £8.10 a month.

North Star Coffee Roasters El Salvador chelazos, 250g Leeds based coffee company, shop and roastery North Star doesn't just talk the talk when it comes to exceptional coffee: the drive to source fully responsible coffee from around the globe is truly impressive. North Star only buys coffee that is produced in line with tight environment, economic and social care policies and go the extra mile to support independent smallholders. All this while obtaining the best seasonal speciality grade coffee beans. We found its Salvadorian chelazos single origin reminiscent of a delicious plum tart: just fruity enough not to overwhelm and with terrific deep caramel to counteract the brightness. Very nice indeed. If you'd like something more mainstream, the house blend, the docks, uses 40 per cent of the chelazos and balances it with two more full bodied roasts. It's carbon neutral as a company and bags are 100 per cent recyclable – plus the sleeves are made from recycled single-use coffee cups and can be recycled with paper waste.

Chimney Fire Coffee Guatemala 184, 250g Having spent years working in the Ghanaian coffee industry, Chimney Fire Coffee's founder began roasting small batches of coffee out of his garden shed before scaling up the operation over the next four years. Today, Chimney Fire boasts a roastery in the Surrey Hills dedicated to representing the best of each coffee with careful roasting, and a qualified Q grader (coffee quality analysis) hailing from a Salvadorian coffee farming family. It's no surprise then that the coffee is outstanding: we tried the discovery taster pack which allows you to experience all six of its single origin coffees, complete with traceability and tasting information for each. We settled on the Guatemalan San Antonio washed coffee as our favourite with its ripe cherry notes, characteristic brown sugar and lively fruit profile, but the snickers-esque Brazilian fazenda sertao​ from a family who has been producing coffee since 1949 was a close second. Sustainability is key for Chimney Fire, with the company recycling everything from coffee chaff and grounds, and it works closely with farmers to pay far above the Fairtrade price and provide investment opportunities.

Perky Blenders forest blend, 250g Perky Blenders is a family run east London outfit of two roasteries and a handful of coffee shops. It supplies its brilliant single origin coffees and blends to 50+ locations and has a successful letterbox subscription service to boot (we recommend trying its blend of the month model). All coffee is completely traceable, sourced sustainably and from smallholders where possible, and every component of the coffee bags is oxo-degradable, which means it will breakdown into fragments in landfill within around 24 months. We enjoyed the signature forest blend which harnesses the power and creaminess of its best natural processed Brazilian beans with the zing and sweetness of washed Colombian beans from a smallholder collective. The result is a pleasing, well balanced blend that works well either as a bracing espresso or longer filter coffee.

Turtle Cup wakey wakey, 250g Turtle Cup began with the mission to repair some of the environmental damage caused by single-use coffee cups, by producing reusable alternatives and working with a charity to clean up UK beaches from plastic. Now, its remit has grown to the coffee itself. All beans are fairly traded, roasted at the excellent Tate Gallery coffee roastery and then packaged up in fully compostable bags that even have vegetable ink labels. There are currently two varieties, a fully loaded supercharged espresso blend, jump start, and the more floral wakey wakey, an Ethiopian single origin from a cooperative of farmers. The tasting notes mention apricot, jasmine, and bergamot and these really are overtly expressed: it's a distinctively flowery and heady coffee that we couldn't get enough of.

Lost Sheep Coffee Brazil Paranaiba Cachoeira, 220g Inspired to bring a taste of the Melbourne coffee scene back to the UK after travelling, the Lost Sheep Coffee team started life brewing up in a van in Canterbury high street. Today, it has a full roastery and shop in Whitstable, and a host of painstakingly sourced single origin coffees, exciting micro-lots and house blends, all using the top 5 per cent of coffee in the world. All of the 10 coffees we've tried from Lost Sheep have been outstanding, but this red cactuai coffee variety is our current pick. The beans are famously sweet, and the light medium roast allows all the beautiful natural toffee notes to shine through. There's a lovely mouth feel to this single origin coffee, more than a hint of milk chocolate, and it makes an equally good espresso or longer, milky coffee. It's all the more enjoyable knowing everything is traceable, fairly traded and fully recyclable.

The Gentlemen Baristas tophat, 250g With 10 well-mannered cafés located across London offering sustainably and responsibly sourced coffees from around the world, it will be reassuring to those missing their daily gourmet cup of the good stuff that it can still be has at home. The Gentlemen Baristas offers circa a dozen of its blends and beans online, all named after men's hats. Tophat, for example, is a single origin Nicaraguan cactuai from a Rainforest Alliance certified microlot in Santa Luz, which has produced a fine, malted crowd-pleasing coffee well suited to longer, black styles. For something completely different, try the darkly delicious deerstalker house blend with big Brazilian bitter chocolate and liquorice notes to get your day off to a banging start.

Maverick Coffee no.4 house blend, 250g A champion of reusable coffee pods and committed to tackling the spread of single-use plastics, Maverick is worth a look even if you prefer your coffee in its traditional whole bean state. It sources a range of mouth-watering single origin coffees and house blends that can be shipped out to you in your preferred format of various grind sizes, whole beans, or two pod varieties. We stuck with whole beans and found the no. 4 blend was just the ticket. No. 4 uses fairly traded medium-roasted beans from Brazil, Colombia, and Costa Rica and emerges as an accessible everyday coffee with nutty caramel flavours and a nice long finish. Coffee pouches can be recycled with your normal mixed plastics.

James Gourmet Coffee Glanmalure special, 250g James Gourmet Coffee is an independent family run coffee business centred around its roastery in Ross-on-Wye. The team visit smallholders and coffee cooperatives in Guatemala, Brazil, Costa Rica and across Africa to ensure it's buying the best coffee possible, while also supporting farmers from the grassroots. By buying small lots, it allows them to cast its supportive net wide, and ensures us the luxury of being able to try a plethora of freshly roasted, interesting coffees. We really enjoyed the Glanamalure special from the Nigila Estate in Tanzania. With tasting notes of berries, dried fruit, chocolate and citrus, we found this an approachable, light and bright coffee that still packs enough punch to give you that coffee buzz. We like how the brand's (many!) coffees are helpfully sorted into filter and espresso profiles on the site to help you get the most out of your coffee style.

Rave Coffee Colombia villamaria sugarcane decaf, 250g New to all things coffee? We'd direct you to Rave Coffee. It has an extremely comprehensive website talking you through all stages of coffee production, how to select your ideal variety, roast and then how best to brew at home. With everything available from cold brew to pods and whole beans, the world is your oyster. You could start by ordering the odd coffee that takes your fancy, or dive into its new educational subscription service which gives the option of trying either the discovery (light roasted, clean, characterful) or traditional (aromatic, medium-dark roast good for milky coffees) coffees each month, alongside tuition pieces to take your coffee skills to the next level. Surprisingly, we were blown away by how good the decaf was: this Colombian villamaria is lightly roasted to allow all sorts of tropical flavours to come through, with a delightfully forward peachy palate and a luxurious crema. Of course, there are lots of deliciously caffeinated options from around the globe to try too. Rave Coffee is also involved in a number of community projects to support growers' sustainability.

