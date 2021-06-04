9 best salt and pepper mills for seasoning

Salt and pepper are essential components of almost any meal, and given that freshly milled tastes so much better than the ready-ground varieties available, a good grinder or two is a kitchen essential.

As a hardworking piece of everyday kitchen kit, it makes sense to invest in a good quality grinding set to help you season your food to perfection.

From classic manual mills to battery-powered automatic grinders and styles ranging from traditional wooden sets to cool, metallic versions, there’s a mill just right for you and your kitchen.

Beyond that, consider a few points: how fine or coarse do you require the grind to be? Will they be for kitchen use only, or is dinner table styling a priority? And are you looking for a two-in-one design, or happy to have separate mills for each seasoning?

Do note, you should never use salt in a standard pepper grinder and vice versa as salt corrodes the metals used in pepper grinders and the salt mill mechanism is not strong enough for peppercorns – though some specially designed grinders are multi-use.

We tested a plethora of automatic and manual mills across a range of price points and styles to discover the best salt and pepper grinders for your needs. From pastel-hued wooden grinders to glitzy rose gold trimmed mills, we’ve got a set to get your seasoning up to scratch. Bon appetit!

Cole & Mason bridgewater cast iron and beech salt and pepper mills: £24.99 each, John Lewis & Partners

It’s fair to say that Cole & Mason has the first and last word in salt and pepper milling, having been making them since 1919 and boasting a comprehensive range of sizes, styles and shapes in its grinding arsenal. We like these unusual but understated grey and black torpedo-shaped ones which are sold separately and made from beech wood and cast iron with a satin gold trim. They’re extremely heavy, which makes them feel more expensive than they really are, and have a precision carbon steel mechanism for grinding which makes light work of the job. It’s adjustable by turning the top knobs and unscrews for refilling this way too. The grinding part comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Le Creuset classic salt and pepper mills: £32 each, The Hut

Le Creuset has the monopoly on classic kitchenware, and if you’re a fan of the colourful brand then take a look at this stylish set of large grinders. Available in a range of bright or pastel tones to coordinate with your chosen shade of Le Creuset, we’ve got a soft spot for the breezy, cool toned coastal blue set and the barely-there palest pink meringue.

Each mill is sold separately and made from strong ABS plastic and features a hardened ceramic grinder to make quick work of your peppercorns and salt crystals with no danger of corrosion. Fill the mill by unscrewing the embossed silver “P” or “S” metal knob (as seen on their iconic cast iron casserole knob) and the same knob adjusts the grind level for a finer or coarser grind to suit. Le Creuset always lasts, but there’s a 10-year guarantee just in case.

ProCook round acrylic winding handle salt and pepper mill set: £19, ProCook

These dinky little grinders are sweet and look and feel like a good quality product that will last for many meals to come. Made from sturdy transparent acrylic so you can see when it’s time to top up, the mills have a chunky round barrel and feature a stainless steel winding crank handle to grind the seasoning, which is then dispensed from the bottom.

We liked the coarseness of the grind of these which is via a rust-proof ceramic mechanism, though the coarseness is adjustable. There’s a 10-year guarantee too.

Cole & Mason marlow beech wood salt and pepper mill set: £49.99, Lakeland

Another set from Cole & Mason, these beech wood salt and pepper mills come as a boxed set, which is ideal for gifting too. They’ve been given a dark grey stain which looks classic and cool, and trimmings are a subtle brushed gun-metal grey to complement the sleek flared cylinder shape of the mills. The top of the grinders are engraved with “S” and “P” to differentiate and screw off easily for refilling – these have a decent capacity so you won’t be constantly having to do so.

Again, they feature that Cole & Mason “precision grind” mechanism and we found it crushed the peppercorns well, giving a good spectrum between fine and coarsely ground. Though not as heavy as the cast iron pair, these are still a quality item so you shouldn’t have any need for that 10-year guarantee.

Tower electric salt and pepper mill black: £20, Wilko

Electronic mills can be divisive but these do the job well. An on-trend rose gold and black set from kitchenware brand Tower, these coordinate with many of its other items and look nice when they’re out on the worktop or table. There’s a soft touch rubberised black body and a transparent panel for easy identification between the grinders – it also means you can see when a refill is required.

The grinder mechanism is ceramic and adjustable and unlike some other non-manual grinders, these do seem to tackle harder peppercorns with ease and give a good fine to coarse mill. We liked that they come with a removable base to prevent salt and pepper excess making a mess, and there’s an LED light which illuminates when in use which always feels like a novelty. The most annoying thing with electronic mills is a poorly timed worn out battery, so make sure you have a healthy stock of AA’s – these take two each, regularly.

ProCook acrylic salt and pepper mill set: £16, ProCook

Another winning set from online cookware store ProCook: these serviceable transparent acrylic salt and pepper grinders will be at home in almost any kitchen or dining table, with a classic clear sloped body and a non-slip matte black domed top. The mills are refilled by unscrewing the adjustable silver knobs on top and the ceramic grinders deliver a satisfyingly sharp grind for both salt and pepper that won’t rust. They come with a 10-year guarantee too.

Cuisinart style collection SG6BU seasoning mill grey: £51, AO

This is another automatic grinder that is worth your money: the smart seasoning mill from Cuisinart. A double ended rechargeable mill, this works as both a tableside salt and pepper grinder, and in cooking for grinding any dried herbs and spices you require for recipes. With a classic dark grey body and two transparent barrels so you can see what is being ground and whether a refill is required, this mill will suit most kitchens.

The grind is controlled but adjusting the dial on the underside of each mill, and spices are dispensed by pressing and holding the button – it couldn’t be simpler – plus there’s a dish to catch any mess. We like the charging dock which prevents the annoyance of finding your grinder is out of power at the crucial moment – it can be plugged in constantly so will never fail and stops you having to stockpile batteries. Comes with a three-year guarantee.

Maldon sea salt flakes refillable grinder: £3.50, Tesco

Every chef’s favourite salt, Maldon, is great in its flake form but for those that prefer their seasonings a bit finer, comes this refillable grinder pre-loaded with delicious Maldon sea salt flakes. A small 55g glass barrel topped with an acrylic grinder and lid to prevent mess, this is an ideal take-anywhere grinder to dispense great seasoning at home or away. The grind is adjustable with a spectrum from very fine crushed salt up to small crystals – just pull the grinder up or down according to taste. They do a pepper version too.

Robert Dyas salt and pepper grinder: £12.99, Robert Dyas

These simple stainless-steel cylindrical grinders are great value. They’re battery operated – which won’t be for everyone – but they mill salt and pepper to a medium-fine grind well with a one-touch button, which is a boon for those with hand mobility issues. We found they held their charge well and could be used consistently for day to day seasoning with no problem. They look good with their brushed silver finish and the transparent panel for identification and refilling is handy. A no-nonsense, solid buy.

The verdict: Salt and pepper mills

We’ve chosen the beautiful cast iron Cole & Mason bridgewater salt and pepper mills as our best buy as they combine form and function so well, though the Le Creuset salt and pepper mills were a close second. If you’re not looking to spend upwards of £50, then the ProCook acrylic winding handle set are a brilliant budget option that still look smart.

For automatic grinding, the Cuisinart cannot be beaten for convenience and the fact it is multi-use, but the Robert Dyas set represents fantastic value for everyday use.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.