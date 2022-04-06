One thing we’ve learned over the years is that no matter how big your home is, there is never quite enough storage space. So, we’re always on the lookout for smart ways to create more.

Whether you prefer chests, drawers, shelves or trunks, there are plenty of storage options out there. But our personal favourite, especially for flats, are pieces of actual furniture that double as smart storage. You get the best of both worlds for the price of one piece, while also saving on space.

So when we stumbled across yet another gem in Aldi’s special buy section, known for housing the supermarket’s dupes, we simply had to share it.

Stylish furniture often comes with a hefty price tag though and we’ve been eyeing Made’s Ottoman storage bench (£225, Made.com) for a while, but were hoping to find a more affordable option.

Now, Aldi offers a very similar-looking bench for almost a third of its price, making all our storage dreams come true.

Aldi Kirkton house pink velvet storage bench: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

We think this model would look lovely in the bedroom, and conveniently matches quite nicely with Aldi’s pink velvet scalloped bed (£209.99, Aldi.co.uk). Made from solid wood, it also makes a lovely extra seat in the living room that could be cosied up with some decorative pillows.

The velvet fabric gives this storage bench a luxurious, romantic look, while its contemporary design and gold metal legs prevent it from looking outdated. But if you do prefer a more classic vibe, the Ottoman storage bench (£99.99, Aldi.co.uk) might suit you.

The bench offers about 86l of storage space and would be perfect for storing away that thick winter duvet now that summer is finally approaching. It can also easily hold a stack of magazines, kids’ toys and other living-room clutter.

At 44cm x 110cm x 44cm, we think it would be compact enough to fit into a hallway too, conveniently providing a place to store your shoes and keep the corridor clutter free, as well as giving you something to sink onto when tying your shoelaces.

The only downside we can think of is that Aldi exclusively offers the storage bench in pink, while Made has a range of colours on offer. But then again, at this price point we can’t be too picky.

